Dublin Life Gift Guide 2025

Picturesque Pillows
$25-48
Hook throw pillows
These decorative pillows from Vernacular add a nice finishing touch to any living space and come in a variety of fun designs.
Deck the Shelves
$119.37
Ram head bookends
If you’re looking to gift something both practical and decorative, these bookends from Studio J Furniture make for an elegant addition to a bookcase or home office.
Golden and Glamorous
$19.85
Lucky charm earrings
Boho 72 Boutique features a variety of jewelry, including gold-dipped lucky charm earrings that show off your Dublin pride.
Holiday Hair Care
Up to $1,500
Gift card
With cold winter weather drying out hair and skin, a gift card to Dome Scalp and Head Spa is a great way to keep both your locks and complexion light and bright.
Feather Forward Looks
$85-225
Brackish bow ties
Alongside a variety of men’s clothing and shoes, C. Field and Roe offers accessories such as handcrafted feather bow ties, pins and cuff links from Charleston, South Carolina brand Brackish.
Leo Alfred Jewelers
Buckeye Bling
Contact for pricing
Ohio State Art Deco “Block O” Ring
This officially-licensed OSU ruby and diamond platinum ring at Leo Alfred Jewelers can help you boast your Buckeye spirit.
Look your Best
$30-40
R and Co hair care products
In addition to a gift card for a relaxing session at Modern Male, you can gift your special someone selfcare products from brands such as R and Co to help them maintain their suave style.
Season of Serenity
$10-1,000
Gift card
For the serenity seekers and fitness fanatics in your life, give a gift card (digital or traditional) to YogaSix.
Holiday Hole-in-One
$199.99
Mizuno golf bag
Keep your golf gear organized with durable golf bags from Par Golf Pro Shop.
And Sew It Begins
$15-190
Needlepoint canvases
From flowers and animals to holiday patterns, you can gift your crafty friend or family member their next stitching project with a selection of needlepoint canvases from What’s the Point?.
Right on Cue
$100-500
Cue stick
While it may not fit in the stocking, a colorful and customized cue stick from Billiards Plus might be the perfect gift for billiards enthusiasts.
3...2...1... Blast Off!
$52
Magna-Tiles Space 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set
Help your little one transport their imagination to another planet with a Magna-Tiles space-themed set from Dublin Toy Emporium.
Cards Galore
$24.99
Game genic Prime Album 18-Pocket
Holding up to 360 cards, this card album from Beyond the Board can keep your card collection organized so you can enjoy it with just a flip of a page.
Animal Accessories
$24.95-34.95
Dapper Doodles collar
Looking for a gift for your furry friend? Pet Wants has a variety of supplies for cats and dogs alike, including colorful printed collars, designer harnesses and vests.
K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels
Pamper your pet
$310 ($370 Value)
10-pack of pet daycare passes
Give your pup a vacation of their own with a stay at K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, where dogs enjoy play, care and comfort in a resort-style setting. A 10-pack of boarding passes makes a thoughtful gift for pet parents and guarantees peace of mind during busy holiday schedules or future getaways.
The Back Nine Golf
The Gift of Golf
$150 ($315 Value)
Golf gift box
Got a golf enthusiast in the family? Help them up their golf game this year with a Back Nine Gift Box. This includes a one month Birdie Level Membership card, branded beanie, towel and golf balls.
Dublin Village Jewelers
Wonderful Time of Year
$2,095
www.dublinvillagejewelers.com
Khaki Aviation X-Wind Day Date Auto Chrono Hamilton Watch
With a striking blue dial, an inner rotating bezel and a 60-hour power reserve, this timeless piece can be found at Dublin Village Jewelers and is a great way to finish off a holiday look.
Christopher Radko
Delightful Decoration
$80-120
www.morganhse.com
2025 Christopher Radko ornaments
With bright colors and intricate details, these Christopher Radko ornaments at The Morgan House are a great gift for those who have everything, or if you are looking to start a new tradition by starting your own collection.
