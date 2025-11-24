Dublin Life Gift Guide 2025

Picturesque Pillows

$25-48

www.shopvernacular.com

Hook throw pillows

These decorative pillows from Vernacular add a nice finishing touch to any living space and come in a variety of fun designs.

Deck the Shelves

$119.37

www.studiojhome.com

Ram head bookends

If you’re looking to gift something both practical and decorative, these bookends from Studio J Furniture make for an elegant addition to a bookcase or home office.

Golden and Glamorous

$19.85

www.boho72.com

Lucky charm earrings

Boho 72 Boutique features a variety of jewelry, including gold-dipped lucky charm earrings that show off your Dublin pride.

Holiday Hair Care

Up to $1,500

www.domescalpandheadspa.com

Gift card

With cold winter weather drying out hair and skin, a gift card to Dome Scalp and Head Spa is a great way to keep both your locks and complexion light and bright.

Feather Forward Looks

$85-225

www.cfieldandroe.com

Brackish bow ties

Alongside a variety of men’s clothing and shoes, C. Field and Roe offers accessories such as handcrafted feather bow ties, pins and cuff links from Charleston, South Carolina brand Brackish.

Expand Leo Alfred Jewelers

Buckeye Bling

Contact for pricing

www.leoalfred.com

Ohio State Art Deco “Block O” Ring

This officially-licensed OSU ruby and diamond platinum ring at Leo Alfred Jewelers can help you boast your Buckeye spirit.

Look your Best

$30-40

www.modernmalespas.com

R and Co hair care products

In addition to a gift card for a relaxing session at Modern Male, you can gift your special someone selfcare products from brands such as R and Co to help them maintain their suave style.

Season of Serenity

$10-1,000

www.yogasix.com

Gift card

For the serenity seekers and fitness fanatics in your life, give a gift card (digital or traditional) to YogaSix.

Holiday Hole-in-One

$199.99

www.pargolfproshop.com

Mizuno golf bag

Keep your golf gear organized with durable golf bags from Par Golf Pro Shop.

And Sew It Begins

$15-190

www.whatsthepoint.biz

Needlepoint canvases

From flowers and animals to holiday patterns, you can gift your crafty friend or family member their next stitching project with a selection of needlepoint canvases from What’s the Point?.

Right on Cue

$100-500

www.billiards-plus.com

Cue stick

While it may not fit in the stocking, a colorful and customized cue stick from Billiards Plus might be the perfect gift for billiards enthusiasts.

3...2...1... Blast Off!

$52

www.dublintoyemporium.com

Magna-Tiles Space 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

Help your little one transport their imagination to another planet with a Magna-Tiles space-themed set from Dublin Toy Emporium.

Cards Galore

$24.99

www.btbdublin.com

Game genic Prime Album 18-Pocket

Holding up to 360 cards, this card album from Beyond the Board can keep your card collection organized so you can enjoy it with just a flip of a page.

Animal Accessories

$24.95-34.95

www.petwantsdublin.com

Dapper Doodles collar

Looking for a gift for your furry friend? Pet Wants has a variety of supplies for cats and dogs alike, including colorful printed collars, designer harnesses and vests.

Expand K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels

Pamper your pet

$310 ($370 Value)

www.k9resorts.com

10-pack of pet daycare passes

Give your pup a vacation of their own with a stay at K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, where dogs enjoy play, care and comfort in a resort-style setting. A 10-pack of boarding passes makes a thoughtful gift for pet parents and guarantees peace of mind during busy holiday schedules or future getaways.

Expand The Back Nine Golf

The Gift of Golf

$150 ($315 Value)

www.thebackninegolf.com

Golf gift box

Got a golf enthusiast in the family? Help them up their golf game this year with a Back Nine Gift Box. This includes a one month Birdie Level Membership card, branded beanie, towel and golf balls.

Expand Dublin Village Jewelers

Wonderful Time of Year

$2,095

www.dublinvillagejewelers.com

Khaki Aviation X-Wind Day Date Auto Chrono Hamilton Watch

With a striking blue dial, an inner rotating bezel and a 60-hour power reserve, this timeless piece can be found at Dublin Village Jewelers and is a great way to finish off a holiday look.

Expand Christopher Radko

Delightful Decoration

$80-120

www.morganhse.com

2025 Christopher Radko ornaments

With bright colors and intricate details, these Christopher Radko ornaments at The Morgan House are a great gift for those who have everything, or if you are looking to start a new tradition by starting your own collection.

All photos by Amanda Stevens unless otherwise noted. Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.