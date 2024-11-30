Dublin Life Gift Guide 2024

Little smiles

$120

www.dublintoyemporium.com

Calico Critters Red Roof Country Home Gift Set

Whether you are shopping for your child, a niece, a nephew, or even a younger sibling, this Calico Critters house brings holiday magic and big smiles on Christmas morning. Pick it up at Dublin Toy Emporium.

Find the Joy of Movement

Two-week, unlimited workout class subscription

$49 for new clients

www.barre3.com

Kickstart your New Year’s goals with a two-week subscription to a handful of workout classes at Barre 3. Whether you are looking to get stronger, more flexible, or just get your body moving, Barre 3 offers a multitude of workout options to achieve your goals and unlock a new you.

For the artsy sweet tooth

$9.95

www.paris75cafe.com

Gourmet French printed chocolate by RICHART

Sweeten your gift-giving game with this beautifully printed chocolate, available at Paris 75 Café, imported from France.

Deliciously convenient

$75/month for 3 bottles, $140/month for 6 bottles

www.coastwinehouse.com

Club Coast Monthly Wine Club subscription

For wine lovers eager to try new flavors and pairings without leaving home, a subscription to Coast Wine House’s monthly wine club is the perfect gift.

Step up your bar cart game

$29.50

www.shopvernacular.com

Woodford Reserve bitters set

Enter your bartender era with this bitters set from Venacular, that includes chocolate, orange, aromatic, sassafras and sorghum, and spiced cherry flavors.

Local love

Starting at $98 for four dozen

www.ourcupcakery.com

Bakery Bite platter

This platter from Our Cupcakery is packed with locally-made goodies including Truffle candy, mini cupcakes, as well as bite-sized chocolate chip cookies and brownies.

Colorful cleanup

$26

www.visitdublinohio.com/listing/the-french-store/726

Printed kitchen towels

These unique, printed kitchen towels from The French Store jazz up anyone’s kitchen.

Calling coffee connoisseurs

$16.95

www.sweetwaterscafe.com

Ceramic mug

Perfect for your caffeine-obsessed bestie, gift a Sweetwaters mug to think of you while drinking their morning coffee or tea.

A match made in heaven

$84.95

www.winanschocolate.com

Winan’s deluxe gift box

You can’t go wrong with a chocolate and coffee combo, and this deluxe gift box from Winan’s Coffee and Chocolate is complete with assorted chocolates, sample bags of ground coffee, caramel kisses and more.

Naturally adorable

$48.00

www.citystyle.com

Viverano Organics Baby Overall Set

Looking for the perfect gift for a mother-to-be or new mom? City Style Children’s Boutique offers this set of four overalls in blue, pink, cream and gray to keep baby warm and mom happy thanks to its organic, eco-friendly material.

Rep a local fav

Fox in the Snow Merch

$40

www.foxinthesnow.com

Branded crewneck sweatshirt

What better way to support a central Ohio business than to rock some Fox in the Snow merch? From sweatshirts to hilariously branded totes featuring the cafe’s iconic egg sandwich, you can’t go wrong.

Charm your loved one

$39.75 for Stainless Gold Chain, $15 per charm

www.boho72.com

Create your Own Charm Necklace

Curate the perfect piece of jewelry at Boho 72 Boutique to showcase your loved one’s personality and style this holiday season.

Sparkle and Shine

Rings, bracelets, anklets and necklaces by Ellie Vail

$55-85

www.fabtique.clothing

Looking for jewelry that is water, sweat and tarnish resistant? Check out the Ellie Vail collection at Fabtique for a selection of rings, bracelets, anklets and necklaces.

More Cheese Please!

Cheesecake stuffed full of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

$70 per cake, $9.50 per slice

www.thecheesecakegirl.com

If you are looking for a sweet treat that also feeds your inner child, be sure to pick up this Little Debbie inspired dessert from The Cheesecake Girl, made and locally owned right here in Dublin.