Dublin Life Calendar | February/March 2026

Through Feb. 27
Dublin Arts Council presents “In the Making”
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Sun., Feb. 1
Warm Up Columbus
7:45 a.m.: Kids 1/4 Mile Race
8 a.m.: 5K, Half-Marathon and Half-Marathon Relays
8:03 a.m.: 10K, Marathon and Marathon Relays
Metro Fitness Dublin
655 Metro Pl. S.
Fri.-Sun., Feb. 6-15
SIX: The Musical: Teen Edition presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin
Fri. and Sat.: 7 p.m.
Sun.: 2 p.m.
Abbey Theater
5600 Post Rd.
www.dublinohiousa.gov
Sat., Feb. 7
Polar Bear Golf Open by the Dublin AM Rotary & Charitable Foundation
9 a.m. check-in, 10:30 a.m. shotgun start
Safari Golf Club
4853 Powell Rd.
www.polarbeargolfopen.org
Sun., Feb. 8
Galentine’s Party SUNDAY FUNDAY
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Exchange at Bridge Park
6520 Riverside Dr.
www.facebook.com/madelocalevents
Fri., Feb. 13
No School - Dublin City Schools
Staff Professional Development Day
Mon., Feb. 16
No School - Dublin City Schools
President’s Day
Fri.-Sun., Feb. 20-22
SIX: The Musical: Teen Edition presented by Dublin Scioto High School Theatre
Fri. and Sat.: 7:30 p.m.
Sun.: 2 p.m.
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
Tues., Feb. 24
Davis/Scioto Orchestra Concert
6 p.m.
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
Fri., Feb. 27
Dublin Education Foundation Elevate Education Fundraiser
6:30-10:30 p.m.
The Exchange at Bridge Park
6520 Riverside Dr.
www.dublineducationfoundation.com
Wed., March 4
Ohio Music Education Association Preview Concert
7 p.m.
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
Thurs., March 5
Celebration of Excellence
7-9:30 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland Croy Rd.
Thurs., March 5
State of the city of Dublin
6-7 p.m.: Community reception & engagement stations
7-8:30 p.m.: State of the City presentation followed by desserts
The Exchange at Bridge Park
6520 Riverside Dr.
Fri.-Sun., March 6-8
Olympus: The Greek Rock Musical presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin
Fri.: 7 p.m.
Sat. and Sun.: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Abbey Theater
5600 Post Rd.
Sat., March 7
10th Annual DWPC Gala Fundraiser: Casino Royale
6 p.m.
The Country Club at Muirfield Village
8715 Muirfield Dr.
Sun., March 8
2026 Second Sunday Speaker Series: Tracing the History of Medicine in Dublin, Ohio presented by Dublin Historical Society
3-4:30 p.m.
Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch
75 N. High St.
Sat., March 14
City of Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
Pancake Breakfast
7:30-11 a.m.
Sells Middle School
150 W. Bridge St.
-
Parade
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Metro Center, Historic Dublin
1 W. Bridge St.
Sat., March 14
St. Paddy's Pub Crawl
Historic Dublin and Bridge Park
Wed., March 18
Jazz Band and Percussion Ensemble Concert
7 p.m.
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
Fri., March 20
Theatre III Cabaret
7 p.m.
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
Fri.-Sun., March 20-22
The SpongeBob Musical: Theater for Young Audiences Edition presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin
Fri. and Sat.: 7 p.m.
Sun.: 2 p.m.
Abbey Theater
5600 Post Rd.
Mon.-Fri., March 30-April 3
No School - Dublin City Schools
Spring Break
Keep an eye out for upcoming performances from the Abbey Theater of Dublin
April 9-19: The Pub’s Got No Beer
May 29-31 and June 5-7: 1776