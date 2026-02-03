Dublin Life Calendar | February/March 2026

Through Feb. 27

Dublin Arts Council presents “In the Making”

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Sun., Feb. 1

Warm Up Columbus

7:45 a.m.: Kids 1/4 Mile Race

8 a.m.: 5K, Half-Marathon and Half-Marathon Relays

8:03 a.m.: 10K, Marathon and Marathon Relays

Metro Fitness Dublin

655 Metro Pl. S.

www.marathonerintraining.com

Fri.-Sun., Feb. 6-15

SIX: The Musical: Teen Edition presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin

Fri. and Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sat., Feb. 7

Polar Bear Golf Open by the Dublin AM Rotary & Charitable Foundation

9 a.m. check-in, 10:30 a.m. shotgun start

Safari Golf Club

4853 Powell Rd.

www.polarbeargolfopen.org

Sun., Feb. 8

Galentine’s Party SUNDAY FUNDAY

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Exchange at Bridge Park

6520 Riverside Dr.

www.facebook.com/madelocalevents

Fri., Feb. 13

No School - Dublin City Schools

Staff Professional Development Day

www.dublinschools.net

Mon., Feb. 16

No School - Dublin City Schools

President’s Day

www.dublinschools.net

Fri.-Sun., Feb. 20-22

SIX: The Musical: Teen Edition presented by Dublin Scioto High School Theatre

Fri. and Sat.: 7:30 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.scioto.dublinschools.net

Tues., Feb. 24

Davis/Scioto Orchestra Concert

6 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.scioto.dublinschools.net

Fri., Feb. 27

Dublin Education Foundation Elevate Education Fundraiser

6:30-10:30 p.m.

The Exchange at Bridge Park

6520 Riverside Dr.

www.dublineducationfoundation.com

Wed., March 4

Ohio Music Education Association Preview Concert

7 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.scioto.dublinschools.net

Thurs., March 5

Celebration of Excellence

7-9:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland Croy Rd.

www.jerome.dublinschools.net

Thurs., March 5

State of the city of Dublin

6-7 p.m.: Community reception & engagement stations

7-8:30 p.m.: State of the City presentation followed by desserts

The Exchange at Bridge Park

6520 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Fri.-Sun., March 6-8

Olympus: The Greek Rock Musical presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin

Fri.: 7 p.m.

Sat. and Sun.: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sat., March 7

10th Annual DWPC Gala Fundraiser: Casino Royale

6 p.m.

The Country Club at Muirfield Village

8715 Muirfield Dr.

www.dublinwomensclub.org

Sun., March 8

2026 Second Sunday Speaker Series: Tracing the History of Medicine in Dublin, Ohio presented by Dublin Historical Society

3-4:30 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch

75 N. High St.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

Sat., March 14

City of Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Pancake Breakfast

7:30-11 a.m.

Sells Middle School

150 W. Bridge St.

Parade

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Metro Center, Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

Sat., March 14

St. Paddy's Pub Crawl

Historic Dublin and Bridge Park

www.visitdublinohio.com

Wed., March 18

Jazz Band and Percussion Ensemble Concert

7 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.scioto.dublinschools.net

Fri., March 20

Theatre III Cabaret

7 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.scioto.dublinschools.net

Fri.-Sun., March 20-22

The SpongeBob Musical: Theater for Young Audiences Edition presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin

Fri. and Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Mon.-Fri., March 30-April 3

No School - Dublin City Schools

Spring Break

www.dublinschools.net

Keep an eye out for upcoming performances from the Abbey Theater of Dublin

April 9-19: The Pub’s Got No Beer

May 29-31 and June 5-7: 1776