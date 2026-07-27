Dublin Life Calendar | August/September 2026

Fri.-Sun., July 31-Aug. 2
Dublin Irish Festival
Fri.: 4 p.m.-midnight
Sat.: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Sun.: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Saturdays through Sept. 26
Dublin Market
9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park
6741 Longshore St.
Through Aug. 28
Dublin Arts Council presents “Thrown Together: A Community in Clay”
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Every Tues. and Thurs. of August
Empower Hour – Dublin Summer Fun Series
6-7 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
Food Truck Wednesdays
Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26
Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Coffman Park
5600 Post Rd.
Midweek Music
Aug. 5, 12 and 19
6-8 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
Thurs.-Sun., Aug. 7-16
The Lightning Thief presented by The Abbey Theater of Dublin
Varying times
Coffman Amphitheater
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
2026 Second Sunday Speaker Series presented by the Dublin Historical Society
Aug. 9 and Sept. 13
3-4:30 p.m.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Dublin Branch
75 N. High St.
Mon., Aug. 10, 24 and Sept. 14, 28
Knitting in the Neighborhood
6:30-8 p.m.
Columbus Metropolitan Library: Dublin Branch
75 N. High St.
Thurs., Aug. 13, 27 and Sept. 10, 24
Night Market at North Market Bridge Park
6-9 p.m.
Bridge Park
6741 Longshore St.
Sun., Aug. 16 and Sept. 20
Coffman Homestead Open House
1-3 p.m.
Coffman Homestead
6659 Emerald Pkwy.
Sat.-Sun., Aug. 22-23 and Sept. 26-27
Guided Tours of Ferris-Wright Park & Earthworks
Sat.: 10 a.m.-noon
Sun.: 1-3 p.m.
Ferris-Wright Park
4400 Emerald Pkwy.
Cinema Saturdays
Aug. 29: Finding Dory; Draft Day
Sept. 26: Zootopia 2; Superman (2025)
6 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
Sat.-Sun., Aug. 29-30
Oktoberfest at Zoombezi Bay
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Zoombezi Bay
4850 W. Powell Rd.
Sat., Sept. 12
Japan FestOH!
Noon-7 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 25-27
The Velocity of Autumn presented by The Abbey Theater of Dublin
Fri.-Sat.: 7 p.m.
Sun.: 2 p.m.
Coffman Amphitheater
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Sat., Sept. 19
Steps of Hope: The Gardner School of Dublin Family 1-Mile Color Run/Walk
9:30 a.m.-noon
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Sun., Sept. 20
Bounty at Bridge Park
6 p.m.
The Exchange at Bridge Park
6520 Riverside Dr.
Sat., Sept 26
Mid-Autumn Festival and Ohio Moon Festival
Noon-9 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
Tue., Sept. 29
Taste of Dublin
5:30-8 p.m.
The Wendy’s Company
1 Dave Thomas Blvd.