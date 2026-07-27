Dublin Life Calendar | August/September 2026

Fri.-Sun., July 31-Aug. 2

Dublin Irish Festival

Fri.: 4 p.m.-midnight

Sat.: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sun.: 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Saturdays through Sept. 26

Dublin Market

9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

6741 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

Through Aug. 28

Dublin Arts Council presents “Thrown Together: A Community in Clay”

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Every Tues. and Thurs. of August

Empower Hour – Dublin Summer Fun Series

6-7 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Food Truck Wednesdays

Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26

Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Coffman Park

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Midweek Music

Aug. 5, 12 and 19

6-8 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Thurs.-Sun., Aug. 7-16

The Lightning Thief presented by The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Varying times

Coffman Amphitheater

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

2026 Second Sunday Speaker Series presented by the Dublin Historical Society

Aug. 9 and Sept. 13

3-4:30 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library: Dublin Branch

75 N. High St.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

Mon., Aug. 10, 24 and Sept. 14, 28

Knitting in the Neighborhood

6:30-8 p.m.

Columbus Metropolitan Library: Dublin Branch

75 N. High St.

www.columbuslibrary.org

Thurs., Aug. 13, 27 and Sept. 10, 24

Night Market at North Market Bridge Park

6-9 p.m.

Bridge Park

6741 Longshore St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Sun., Aug. 16 and Sept. 20

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-3 p.m.

Coffman Homestead

6659 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

Sat.-Sun., Aug. 22-23 and Sept. 26-27

Guided Tours of Ferris-Wright Park & Earthworks

Sat.: 10 a.m.-noon

Sun.: 1-3 p.m.

Ferris-Wright Park

4400 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Cinema Saturdays

Aug. 29: Finding Dory; Draft Day

Sept. 26: Zootopia 2; Superman (2025)

6 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Sat.-Sun., Aug. 29-30

Oktoberfest at Zoombezi Bay

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Zoombezi Bay

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.zoombezibay.com

Sat., Sept. 12

Japan FestOH!

Noon-7 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

www.jascentralohio.org

Fri.-Sun., Sept. 25-27

The Velocity of Autumn presented by The Abbey Theater of Dublin

Fri.-Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Coffman Amphitheater

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sat., Sept. 19

Steps of Hope: The Gardner School of Dublin Family 1-Mile Color Run/Walk

9:30 a.m.-noon

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.eventbrite.com

Sun., Sept. 20

Bounty at Bridge Park

6 p.m.

The Exchange at Bridge Park

6520 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinfoodpantry.org

Sat., Sept 26

Mid-Autumn Festival and Ohio Moon Festival

Noon-9 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Tue., Sept. 29

Taste of Dublin

5:30-8 p.m.

The Wendy’s Company

1 Dave Thomas Blvd.

www.dublinchamber.org