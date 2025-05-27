Dublin Life Calendar | June/July 2025

June

Saturdays through Sept. 27

The Dublin Market at Bridge Park

9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

www.thedublinmarket.com

Sundays through Aug. 10

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-3 p.m.

Coffman Homestead

6659 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiohistory.org

Sun.-Mon., June 1-2

Franklin County Community Days

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Fri., June 6 and July 11

Historic Dublin Walking Tours

5:30-7:30 p.m.

5300 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinchamber.org

June 6-8, 12-15

The Abbey Theater presents You’re My Boy

June 6-7, 12-14: 7 p.m.

June 8, 14, 15: 2 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

dublinohiousa.gov

June 9, 23, July 7, 21

Knitting in the Neighborhood

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Dublin Library

75 N. High St.

www.columbuslibrary.org

Expand Dublin Chamber

Thurs.-Fri., June 12-13

Dublin Corporate Charity Cup 2025

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

June 16-20, 23-27, July 14-18, 21-25

Kiln Room Summer Camp

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Thurs., June 19

Juneteenth

Expand Zoombezi Bay

Thurs., June 19

World’s Largest Swim Lesson

9:15-11 a.m.

Zoombezi Bay

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.zoombezibay.com

June 26-29, July 10-13

The Abbey Theater presents A Real Boy

June 26-28, July 10-12: 7 p.m.

Jue 29, July 13: 2 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

dublinohiousa.gov

July

Thur., July 3

Pickleball Science – Jack Brown

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Dublin Library

75 N. High St.

www.columbuslibrary.org

Fri., July 4

Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration

dublinohiousa.gov

Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby

8 a.m.

Avery Park

7401 Avery Rd.

Parade

Expand City of Dublin

11 a.m.

Metro Center-Historic Dublin

Evening Celebration featuring 38 Special and KANSAS

4:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

Fireworks

9:50 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

Sun., July 6

Run Wild 5k

8 a.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Thurs.-Sat., July 17-19

Expand Visit Dublin

Arthritis Foundation Charity Auto Show

Metro Center Business Park

555 Metro Place N.

www.arthritis.org

Thurs.-Sun., July 17-20

The Abbey Theater presents Alice in Wonderland Jr.

July 17-18: 7 p.m.

July 19: 1, 4, 7 p.m.

July 20: 4 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

dublinohiousa.gov

Sat., July 19

Expand Nationwide Children's

Columbus Duck Race hosted by The Development Board of Nationwide Children’s Hospital

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

www.nationwidechildrens.org

Mon., July 21

Dublin Chamber Golf Classic

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Club at Tartan Fields

8070 Tartan Fields Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

Fri.-Sun., July 25-27

Rebel Gear Buckeye Classic

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.buckeyeclassic.org

Expand Dublin Chamber

Mon.-Fri., July 28-Aug 1

iCare…iServe…iLead Youth Leadership Program 2025

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

www.dublinchamber.org

Thurs., July 31

Dublin Irish Fest 5K & Kids Dash presented by IGS Energy

6:30 p.m.

Historic Dublin

Bridge and High Streets

www.visitdublinohio.com

Expand Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

July 31-Oct. 5

Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org