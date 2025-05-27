Dublin Life Calendar | June/July 2025

June
Saturdays through Sept. 27
The Dublin Market at Bridge Park
9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park
Sundays through Aug. 10
Coffman Homestead Open House
1-3 p.m.
Coffman Homestead
6659 Emerald Pkwy.
Sun.-Mon., June 1-2
Franklin County Community Days
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
Fri., June 6 and July 11
Historic Dublin Walking Tours
5:30-7:30 p.m.
5300 Emerald Pkwy.
June 6-8, 12-15
The Abbey Theater presents You’re My Boy
June 6-7, 12-14: 7 p.m.
June 8, 14, 15: 2 p.m.
Abbey Theater
5600 Post Rd.
June 9, 23, July 7, 21
Knitting in the Neighborhood
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Dublin Library
75 N. High St.
Dublin Chamber
Thurs.-Fri., June 12-13
Dublin Corporate Charity Cup 2025
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
June 16-20, 23-27, July 14-18, 21-25
Kiln Room Summer Camp
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Thurs., June 19
Juneteenth
Zoombezi Bay
Thurs., June 19
World’s Largest Swim Lesson
9:15-11 a.m.
Zoombezi Bay
4850 W. Powell Rd.
June 26-29, July 10-13
The Abbey Theater presents A Real Boy
June 26-28, July 10-12: 7 p.m.
Jue 29, July 13: 2 p.m.
Abbey Theater
5600 Post Rd.
July
Thur., July 3
Pickleball Science – Jack Brown
11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Dublin Library
75 N. High St.
Fri., July 4
Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration
- Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby
8 a.m.
Avery Park
7401 Avery Rd.
- Parade
City of Dublin
11 a.m.
Metro Center-Historic Dublin
- Evening Celebration featuring 38 Special and KANSAS
4:30 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
- Fireworks
9:50 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
Sun., July 6
Run Wild 5k
8 a.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
Thurs.-Sat., July 17-19
Visit Dublin
Arthritis Foundation Charity Auto Show
Metro Center Business Park
555 Metro Place N.
Thurs.-Sun., July 17-20
The Abbey Theater presents Alice in Wonderland Jr.
- July 17-18: 7 p.m.
- July 19: 1, 4, 7 p.m.
- July 20: 4 p.m.
Abbey Theater
5600 Post Rd.
Sat., July 19
Nationwide Children's
Columbus Duck Race hosted by The Development Board of Nationwide Children’s Hospital
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Riverside Crossing Park
6625 Riverside Dr.
Mon., July 21
Dublin Chamber Golf Classic
10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Club at Tartan Fields
8070 Tartan Fields Dr.
Fri.-Sun., July 25-27
Rebel Gear Buckeye Classic
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
Dublin Chamber
Mon.-Fri., July 28-Aug 1
iCare…iServe…iLead Youth Leadership Program 2025
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thurs., July 31
Dublin Irish Fest 5K & Kids Dash presented by IGS Energy
6:30 p.m.
Historic Dublin
Bridge and High Streets
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
July 31-Oct. 5
Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell