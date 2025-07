Dublin life Calendar | August/September 2025

Saturdays, through Aug. 23

Historic Dublin Summer Music Series

5:30-7 p.m.

53 North High St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Saturdays, through Sept. 27

The Dublin Market at Bridge Park

9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

6650 Longshore St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Sundays

Sunday Session

3-6 p.m.

Fado Pub & Kitchen

6652 Riverside Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Wednesdays, through Nov. 19

Food Truck Wednesdays

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy

www.visitdublinohio.com

Mondays, Aug. 4, 18, and Sept. 15, 29

Knitting in the Neighborhood

6:30-8 p.m.

Dublin Branch, Columbus Metropolitan Library

Meeting Room 1

75 N. High St.

www.events.columbuslibrary.org

Every 2nd and 4th Wednesday through Sept. 24

Paint and Sip with Terra Art Gallery x Vinoteca

6-8 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

Aug. 6, 13

Midweek Music Series

6-8 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Aug. 7-8, 13-16

Abbey Theater of Dublin presents Hadestown: Teen Edition

7 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Fri., Aug. 8

Historic Dublin Walking Tours

5:30 p.m.

Dublin Visitor & Information Center

9 S. High St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Fridays, Aug. 8, 29

Zoombezi Bay Water Park After Dark

8p.m.-midnight

Zoombezi Bay

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.zoombezibay.com

Sat., Aug. 9

Cinema Saturday: Moana 2 and Top Gun: Maverick

6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6625 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sat.-Sun., Aug. 9-10; Aug. 16-17

Abbey Theater of Dublin presents Gutenberg! The Musical!

Aug. 9-10: 7 p.m.

Aug. 16-17: 2 p.m.

Abbey Theater

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sun., Aug. 10

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-3 p.m.

Fletcher Coffman House

6659 Emerald Pkwy.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Every other Thursday starting on Aug. 14

Night Market at North Market Bridge Park

6-9 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Sat., Aug. 16

JASCO’s Japan FestOH!

4-8 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6635 Riverside Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1, 6-7

Oktoberfest at Zoombezi Bay

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Zoombezi Bay

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.zoombezibay.com

Sun., Aug. 31

Dublin AM Rotary Classic Car Show

9 a.m.

Dublin Historic Business District

www.dublincarshow.com

Sun., Sept. 14

Bounty at Bridge Park

6 p.m.

The Exchange at Bridge Park

6520 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinfoodpantry.org

Sundays, Sept. 14-Oct. 5

Sundays at Scioto

5-7 p.m.

Scioto Park

7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 19-20

2025 North Market Wine Fest

Fri.: 5-10 p.m.

Sat.: 2-10 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.visitdublinohio.com