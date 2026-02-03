Dublin Life Bookmarks | February/March 2026

Recommendations by Josh Duke, Information Services Specialist at the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Herbal Gut Health: Natural Therapies to Promote Healthy Digestion, Boost Your Microbiome, and Support Gut Repair

by Maria Noël Groves

Celebrated herbalist Maria Noël Groves offers a beautifully-illustrated and accessible guide on holistic, digestive health that is also a pleasure to flip through. Learn about 40 herbs that can strengthen your microbiome, along with a fascinating blend of anatomy, physiology and recipes that distill complex gut-health concepts into practical protocols. Groves’ indispensable resource is one to return to again and again.

The New Rules of Women’s Health: Your Guide to Thriving at Every Age

by Meghan Rabbitt

This informative guide explains how diseases, hormones, fertility and perimenopause uniquely affect women, and how to manage care with clear, actionable strategies. Grounded in cutting-edge research, award-winning health journalist Meghan Rabbitt walks us through dauntingly complex science while giving her expert insights along the way.

Everyday Elixirs: Mocktails, Matchas, And Seasonal Drinks to Inspire Wellness

by Blair Horton

Nutritionist Blair Horton offers 80 seasonal mocktails that make for joyful and healthy sipping. With nourishing ingredients and herbal, spiced and floral syrups, she crafts non-alcoholic drinks that boost digestion, immunity and sleep. Try a tantalizing sip of Sleepytime Spritz, Nature’s Gatorade, Applerol Spritz and other fun and flavorful recipes sure to please at seasonal celebrations, or just as an everyday boost of deliciousness.

The Call of the Honeyguide: What Science Tells Us About How to Live Well with the Rest of Life

by Rob Dunn

What if evolution’s greatest secret isn’t competition, but cooperation? In The Call of the Honeyguide, ecologist Rob Dunn uncovers astonishing alliances between species, from birds and humans to microbes and crops, arguing that mutualism shapes life itself. Lively, optimistic and thought-provoking, the book reimagines humanity’s future as deeply entwined with nature.

Why Brains Need Friends: The Neuroscience of Social Connection

by Ben Rein, Ph.D.

Dr. Ben Rein reveals how human brains are wired for connection and why social interaction is key to both physical and mental health. Whether exploring empathy and likeability, or our relationships with animals, he shows how connection shapes our biology. In a satisfying blend of science and storytelling, Rein gives readers tools to strengthen and enrich social bonds while navigating the pitfalls of modern life.

All Consuming: Why We Eat the Way We Eat Now

by Ruby Tandoh

Ruby Tandoh offers up a witty and insightful exploration of modern food culture, tracing how our appetites have been shaped by social media, hyped up restaurants, cookbooks, TV and wellness trends over the years. From the rise of bubble tea and TikTok food critics to the evolution of supermarkets and dinner parties, All Consuming investigates the many forces that influence what we crave, eat and share.

All in This Together: Stories and Teachings for Loving Each Other and Our World

by Jack Kornfield

Jack Kornfield brings half a century of experience as a psychologist, Buddhist practitioner and teacher to All in This Together, a guide for navigating uncertain times. He explores what it means to awaken wisdom, to feel connected, generous, and to be of service, reminding readers of our shared humanity and the power of collective healing and belonging.

Stronger: The Untold Story of Muscle in Our Lives

by Michael Joseph Gross

Stronger reveals the vital role of our muscles in health, history and human potential. This engaging book reframes muscle as a partner to the mind, making it an essential part to living fully at any age. From preventing disease to boosting strength, weight-training benefits everyone as a life-affirming activity to stay part of the action.

The Merge: A Novel

by Grace Walker

The Merge is a chilling, immersive debut set in a near-future world pushed to the brink, where a controversial procedure lets two people combine their consciousness into a single body. When Amelia’s mother, Laurie, begins to struggle with Alzheimer’s, Amelia volunteers them both, joining others in a high-stakes gamble. Love, memory and identity collide in this gripping story of family, sacrifice and the terrifying limits of control and personal choice.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wed., Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. Location TBD.

Theo of Golden

by Allen Levi

When someone named Theo arrives in the southern city of Golden, people begin to wonder who this kind, yet mysterious man is. Intrigue grows when he begins to buy up all of the portraits at a local coffee shop and gives them to the subjects themselves.