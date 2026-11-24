Recommendations by Josh Duke, Information Services Specialist at the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Life Out of Order

by Audrey Niffenegger

In Audrey Niffenegger’s long-awaited companion to The Time Traveler’s Wife, Henry and Clare’s daughter, Alba, inherits her father’s uncontrollable time travel condition. As Alba slips between past and future in a changing, climate-fractured world, the narrative expands into a story about community resilience, artistic patronage and grassroots care. Niffenegger explores how sharing time, shelter and creative gifts sustains neighbors through uncertain times, offering a hopeful look at how ordinary people step up for one another when institutions falter.

The Magic of Chamomile Cottage

by Heather Webber

Sunny Callaway has a knack for getting to the heart of any story, but lately she’s struggled to put pen to paper. Like Sunny, the small town of Woodnote also finds itself struggling. With the tea factory closed, how will the town survive? At the center of it all is Nova Frances Clark, the owner of the Chamomile Cottage. Nova is at a loss for how to save her hometown, until Sunny pays her a visit. Together they formulate a plan to revive Woodnote and the community. A charming story steeped in the right amount of magic.

Pure Ox

by Mateo Askaripour

On the surface, Ox is a Brooklyn sanitation worker who loves his job and serving his community. But he dreams of becoming a writer and getting one good book published. In a fortuitous event, Ox suddenly finds himself pulled into the world of literary agents and publishers all vying for the rights to his manuscript. But when sanitation workers go on strike, Ox is caught in the crossfire, needing to confront the cost of success with loyalty and duty to others. Pure Ox is a great choice for readers wanting a funny and hopeful story centered around questions of service to others and to oneself.

A New Era of Philanthropy: Ten Practices to Transform Wealth Into a More Just and Sustainable Future

by Dimple Abichandani

Abichandani offers a practical framework for modern giving, moving away from traditional top-down charity. Outlined within are actionable practices to fund community efforts during times of crisis and change. She delivers a hopeful, clear-eyed roadmap for aligning personal and organizational wealth with grassroots needs right in our own neighborhoods.

We Are Mighty: 12 Ordinary Americans Who Did the Next Needed Thing

by Sharon McMahon, illustrated by Susanna Chapman

In this wonderfully illustrated collection, you’ll meet 12 ordinary Americans who helped change the course of history. You’ll meet a World War I ambulance driver who helped win voting rights for women. You’ll read about a lifetime friendship between two boys, who helped bring the country together. You’ll meet people from our past who showed courage, character and a love of community. An inspiration for young readers.

Have You Filled a Bucket Today? (20th Anniversary Edition)

by Carol McCloud

Carol McCloud’s picture book uses an accessible metaphor to teach early childhood empathy: Everyone holds an invisible bucket that fills when they experience kindness and empties when they feel hurt. This updated edition walks young children through simple, daily choices such as sharing a sandbox shovel, inviting a lonely classmate to play or helping clean up toys. McCloud’s gentle approach shows young readers how giving time and care fills their own emotional buckets alongside their neighbors'.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wed., Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Location TBD.

The Seven O’Clock Club

by Amelia Ireland

Four strangers, each struggling to move past a life-changing loss, are brought together for an unconventional weekly therapy group led by a mysterious woman named Genevieve. As the group grows closer and hidden connections come to light, they discover that healing can begin in the most unlikely of places.