Dublin Life Bookmarks | December 2025/January 2026

Recommendations by Josh Duke, Information Services Specialist at the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

The Greatest Possible Good

by Ben Brooks

Misfortune finds Arthur Candlewick falling in an abandoned mine shaft with nothing but his son’s stash of drugs, his daughter’s book on altruism and a half-empty bottle of Bordeaux. Upon rescue and recovery, he decides to give away the family fortune, upending the lives of his dysfunctional family. Brooks has a sharp, satirical eye on his cast of characters as they wrestle with the chaos of their lives. A book of big ideas, and what it means to do good in the world.

The Incredible Kindness of Paper

by Evelyn Skye

With a dash of magical realism, this enchanting novel centers around Chloe and Oliver, two elementary school pen pals. Chloe whispers secret messages in her letters to Oliver that only he can hear. Decades later, both face adult struggles, Chloe with loneliness and Oliver with a haunted past. When Chloe’s origami roses spread hope across NYC, fate draws them back together. A cozy “Hallmark Hall of Fame” read for those looking for a sweet tale of lost love and reconnection.

Good Spirits

by B.K. Borison

In this charming festive romance (with a magical twist), Harriet has no idea why she’s being haunted by the Ghost of Christmas Past. This cozy, whimsical love story is perfect for fans of holiday magic and second chances. The lovely stenciled edges and cover art makes this a fun gift for the romance reading connoisseur this holiday season.

Undercover Kindness: Saying Yes to Love, No to Fear, and Embracing the Life-Changing Power of Ordinary Generosity

by Jimmy Darts

Undercover Kindness channels the spirit of Jimmy Dart’s viral videos into an engaging reflection on empathy and generosity. The book centers on compassion and helping others, grounded in faith and a genuine desire to inspire. If you need a jolt of joy and positivity this will resonate.

The Big We

by Hali Lee

Hali Lee reimagines philanthropy through the lens of community and collective action. Lee isn’t referring to a symbolic community but the more tangible community of friends, neighbors and colleagues. Banding together for collective giving takes work and persistence, but there’s power and hope in collective action, and it’s a great way to reconnect.

Dublin Life Book Cub Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wed., Jan 7 at 6 p.m. Location TBD.

Go as a River: A Novel

by Shelley Read

A lyrical coming-of-age novel set in 1940s Colorado, Go as a River follows a young woman, Victoria Nash, as her life is forever changed by an unexpected love and a devastating tragedy. Through mesmerizing series of split-second choices, Read weaves together a story of resilience, loss, love and fate and explores how we find strength even after being swept off course.