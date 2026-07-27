Dublin Life Bookmarks | August/September 2026

Recommendations by Rita Johnson, Customer Services Specialist at the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Things We Never Say

by Elizabeth Strout

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout’s newest novel explores the human condition and the relationships we hold most dear, following history teacher Artie Dam as he navigates feelings of isolation and loneliness in a world gone mad. When a family secret is revealed, Artie’s world is turned upside down as he’s forced to reckon with the truth. Meanwhile, he must also navigate a changing political climate and the challenges of teaching his students about the rise of fascism in the United States.

Mad Mabel

by Sally Hepworth

Fifteen-year-old Mad Mabel once gained worldwide attention after becoming a convicted murderer. Now in her 80s under a new name, Elsie Mabel Fitzpatrick is living a quiet life – until police start poking around following the mysterious death of her neighbor and name her as a suspect. Mad Mabel is told through alternating timelines as Elsie decides to share her side of the story for the first time and set the record straight.

Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!: My Memoir

by Liza Minnelli

Global icon and EGOT winner Liza Minnelli shares her story in a new memoir, highlighting her experience growing up in her mother’s shadow and her transformation into a household name. As told through conversations with her close friend Michael Feinstein, Minnelli recounts the highs and lows of artistic success, lifelong friendships, and stories she’s never shared before.

Truly: An Inspirational Journey Through the Life of a Musical Legend

by Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie’s long-awaited memoir, Truly, revisits stories and lessons from his childhood through his breakout as a world-class entertainer. From growing up in Alabama during the Civil Rights movement to the formation and success of The Commodores and his solo career, Richie shares a behind-the-scenes look at his journey to becoming a cultural icon.

Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About: A Memoir

by Isabel Klee

Isabel Klee (known as @SimonSits on social media) weaves together stories about finding herself in NYC and her career rehabilitating rescue dogs. Known for fostering medically complex dogs, including internet sensations, Tiki and Simon, Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About provides a look at the work it takes to foster dogs and the unconditional love she’s received in return. Klee’s memoir shares the unique role dogs can play in our lives.

The Table Where We Meet: Lessons Learned From Dinner With 1000 Strangers

by Jess Janz

With Strangers founder Jess Janz shares her experience creating a grassroots dinner series that encourages deeper conversations in this new book. With only one rule – no work talk at the dinner table – and a lot of curiosity, dinner guests form real connections in minutes. Janz reflects on and shares insights from hosting dinners across North America through unforgettable stories and essays, exploring what it means to belong, how to engage with others and the desire for human connection.

Dog Affirmations: An Illustrated Journey Through Your Dog’s Thoughts

by Andrea Cáceres

With adorable illustrations and humor, Andrea Cáceres brings you into the mind of your furry best friend in Dog Affirmations. Cáceres draws on inspiration from her own pet as she highlights the heartwarming bond between humans and their canine companions. Dog Affirmations is a perfect gift for any dog lover.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wed., Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Location TBD.

A Gentleman in Moscow

by Amor Towles

This historical fiction novel follows Count Alexander Rostov, a Russian aristocrat sentenced to house arrest inside Moscow’s luxurious Metropol Hotel in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. As decades pass within the hotel’s walls, Rostov forms unexpected friendships and discovers a rich, meaningful life in the midst of extraordinary political and social change.