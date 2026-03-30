Dublin Life Bookmarks | April/May 2026

Recommendations by Rita Johnson, Customer Services Specialist at the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Judy Blume: A Life

by Mark Oppenheimer

Mark Oppenheimer’s new biography Judy Blume: A Life captures the life of the beloved children’s author Judy Blume, highlighting her treasured literary voice through interviews, correspondence and her novels. From her early childhood years to her rise in popularity, Oppenheimer dives into the magic of Judy Blume and her books.

Kin

by Tayari Jones

Bestselling and award-winning author Tayari Jones is back with her new novel Kin. Vernice and Annie are childhood best friends but walk different paths. Vernice marries into a wealthy family and joins a sisterhood of powerful Black women. Annie embarks on a journey of adversity. Kin explores sisterhood and friendship, what it means to be a woman in the American South, and the power of adversity.

The Way of Play: Using Little Moments of Big Connection to Raise Calm and Confident Kids

by Dr. Tina Payne Bryson and Georgie Wisen-Vincent

New York Times bestselling author Dr. Tina Payne Bryson and play therapy expert Georgie Wisen-Vincent dive into seven techniques to help parents harness the magic of playtime. With tips and research-backed strategies, Bryson and Wisen-Vincent help caregivers ensure children are getting the most out of playtime. From focusing on emotions to reduce anxiety, to storytelling that encourages problem-solving and respectful communication, The Way of Play is a must read for parents and educators.

Picky: How American Children Became the Fussiest Eaters in History

by Dr. Helen Zoe Veit

Professor, historian and writer Dr. Helen Zoe Veit’s book Picky dives into the history of fussy eaters in America. With more than 200 years of food in America to unpack, Veit unpacks how the standard American diet has changed with the rise of ultra-processed foods and how parents can help their children expand their palates.

Where to Go When With Kids: The Ultimate Month-by-Month Family Trip Planner

by Joseph Bindloss

Need a vacation but not sure where to take your kids? This handy monthly planner highlights the best vacations around the world, from East Hokkaido in Japan in June to the Grand Canyon in November. Blurbs with trip plans and need-to-know information make settling on your next adventure that much easier.

How My Family Says I Love You

by Yvonne Sewankambo, illustrated by Aurore McLeod

How My Family Says I Love You illustrates the ways families say I love you through quiet acts of kindness, consideration and love. From learning to make a grandmother’s favorite meal or braiding your sister's hair, to a hug from your favorite aunt, this feel-good picture book illustrates the importance of telling the people you care about how much you love them.

The Best Kids Cookbook: 60+ Fun and Simple Recipes to Get Kids Cooking

by Danielle Kartes

Perfect for ages 6 to 10, The Best Kids Cookbook is a great way to get kids involved in the kitchen. Fun illustrations, simple recipes and lessons on kitchen safety make this cookbook a winner. With help from Walter the Whisk, Teeny the Tomato and Scooter the Orange, anyone can be a pro in the kitchen in no time.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wed., April 29 at 6 p.m. Location TBD.

Wild Dark Shore

by Charlotte McConaghy

When a family of caretakers on a remote Arctic island takes in a mysterious woman who washes ashore during a storm, a suspenseful story about dark secrets, survival and the relationship between humans and nature unfolds.