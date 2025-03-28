Dublin Life Bookmarks | April/May 2025

Submitted by Hannah Schanz, Librarian Supervisor of the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Junie

by Erin Crosby Eckstine

From authors Jesmyn Ward and Martha Hall Kelly comes a spellbinding novel set against the backdrop of the looming Civil War. Sixteen-year-old Junie, an enslaved girl living on a plantation in Alabama, spends her days enthralled by daydreams and her nights consumed with grief over her sister Minnie’s death. When a desperate act awakens Minnie’s ghost, Junie must find out how to set her free, but not without help, and not without consequences.

Call Her Freedom

by Tara Dorabji

This sweeping novel lyrically shapes a story about people facing the threat of occupation and a family working to hold itself together with love, humor and sacrifice. Spanning more than 50 years, Call Her Freedom peels back the curtain on the decades of turmoil faced by the generations living in the foothills of the Himalayas. This is a must read for fans of The Covenant of Water and Pachinko.

Into the Woods

by Jenny Holiday

Gretchen is excited to become a dance instructor at Camp Wild Arts and to spend the summer taking a break from dating. Tennyson Knight is thrilled that his last-minute camp job will give him time to write a revenge album after his band’s breakup. Romance isn’t in either’s summer plans, but the heat they’re feeling isn’t just the sun’s rays.

Boat Baby: A Memoir

by Vicky Nguyen

In her memoir, NBC News anchor and correspondent Vicky Nguyen lets readers in on her unconventional life. After leaving communist Vietman by boat, Nguyen’s family made it to a refugee camp in Malaysia and eventually to America. The journey wasn’t easy, and neither was adjusting to the destination. With humor and optimism, Nguyen shares how she faced challenges such as racism, succeeded in an ultra-competitive industry, and even starting a family of her own.

How to Win at Travel

by Brian Kelly

Expert traveler Brian Kelly is ready to turn your vacation dreams into reality. With advice for finding the cheapest plane tickets and how to decide which destinations to visit, Kelly’s guide will get you the most out of your trip for less. There are tips are for everyone from families looking for new experiences to retirees who are ready to spend their time exploring the world.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection:

The Frozen River

By Ariel Lawhon

Set in 1700s Maine, midwife and healer Martha Ballard investigates the death of a man who was found in the icy Kennebec River after he was accused of an alleged rape. When her search puts those she loves at the center of a scandal, Ballard is torn between protecting those she loves and pursuing the truth.

Editor’s note: To be added to Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information. Email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet April 16 at 7 p.m. Location TBD.