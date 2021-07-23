Dublin Life| August/September 2021 Calendar

Dublin Arts Council
Courtesy of the Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
AUG. 3-SEPT. 10
The Bright Side: Eileen Woods and Barbara Vogel
AUG. 15-OCT. 3
Sundays at Scioto concert series
SEPT. 21-OCT. 29
The Language of Creativity
Food Truck Wednesdays
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
City of Dublin
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
AUG. 4
Nando’s Tacos & More
AUG. 11
Mya’s Fried Chicken
AUG. 18
Por’ketta
AUG. 25
Smokeout BBQ
SEPT. 1
Kinetic Food Truck
SEPT. 8
Taesty’s
SEPT. 15
Hot Mess Food Truck
SEPT. 22
Por’ketta
SEPT. 29
Cousins Maine Lobster
AUG. 2-6
Songwriting Camp
School of Rock
6727 Dublin Center Dr.
AUG. 5
Dublin Irish Fest 5K
7 p.m.
Historic Dublin, Bridge and High streets
AUG. 5, 12, 19, 26, SEPT. 2
Live Music on the Patio Beer Barrell Pizza & Grill 7482 State Rt. 161
AUG. 6
Bourbon & BBQ
6-10 p.m.
Heritage Golf Club 3525 Heritage Club Dr.
AUG. 4-8
Dublin Irish Days, presented by the Dublin Irish Festival
6555 Shier Rings Rd.
AUG. 12
Art on the Farm
6-8 p.m.
Mitchell’s Berries
9331 Mitchell Dewitt Rd.
AUG. 14
Lee Brice with Ashley McBryde
2-7 p.m.
Flannagan’s Dublin 6835 Caine Rd.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell www.columbuszoo.org
AUG. 26
Virtual Trivia Series
7-8 p.m.
AUG. 28
Zoofari
7 p.m.
SEPT. 10-11
Comedy for Conservation presents Zainab Johnson
7:15-9 p.m.
SEPT. 23
Virtual Trivia Series
7-8 p.m.
SEPT. 25
Rwandan Fete
5-9 p.m.
AUG. 20-21
Arthritis Foundation Auto Show M
Metro Center Business Park 555 Metro Pl. N.
SEPT. 4-5
Dublin Charity Cup Darree Fields 6259 Cosgray Rd.
SEPT. 5
Dublin AM Rotary Classic Car Show
9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Downtown Dublin Center www.dublincarshow.com
SEPT. 18-19
Ohio Premier Soccer Invitational
Darree Fields 6285 Cosgray Dr.
SEPT. 22
Women in Business Luncheon
11:30 -1 p.m.
SEPT. 26
Dublin Pet Fair
Noon-4 p.m. Coffman Park Pavilion 5200 Emerald Pkwy.
SEPT. 28
Taste of Dublin
6-8:30 p.m.
Thomas Conference Center One Dave Thomas Blvd.