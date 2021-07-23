Dublin Life| August/September 2021 Calendar

Events from the Columbus Zoo, Dublin Arts Council and more

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

AUG. 3-SEPT. 10

The Bright Side: Eileen Woods and Barbara Vogel

AUG. 15-OCT. 3

Sundays at Scioto concert series

SEPT. 21-OCT. 29

The Language of Creativity

Food Truck Wednesdays

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

City of Dublin

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

AUG. 4

Nando’s Tacos & More

AUG. 11

Mya’s Fried Chicken

AUG. 18

Por’ketta

AUG. 25

Smokeout BBQ

SEPT. 1

Kinetic Food Truck

SEPT. 8

Taesty’s

SEPT. 15

Hot Mess Food Truck

SEPT. 22

Por’ketta

SEPT. 29

Cousins Maine Lobster

AUG. 2-6

Songwriting Camp

School of Rock

6727 Dublin Center Dr.

www.schoolofrock.com

AUG. 5

Dublin Irish Fest 5K

7 p.m.

Historic Dublin, Bridge and High streets

www.visitdublinohio.com

AUG. 5, 12, 19, 26, SEPT. 2

Live Music on the Patio Beer Barrell Pizza & Grill 7482 State Rt. 161

www.beerbarrel.com

AUG. 6

Bourbon & BBQ

6-10 p.m.

Heritage Golf Club 3525 Heritage Club Dr.

www.easterseals.com

AUG. 4-8

Dublin Irish Days, presented by the Dublin Irish Festival

6555 Shier Rings Rd.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

AUG. 12

Art on the Farm

6-8 p.m.

Mitchell’s Berries

9331 Mitchell Dewitt Rd.

www.mitchellsberries.com

AUG. 14

Lee Brice with Ashley McBryde

2-7 p.m.

Flannagan’s Dublin 6835 Caine Rd.

www.flannagans.com

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell www.columbuszoo.org

AUG. 26

Virtual Trivia Series

7-8 p.m.

AUG. 28

Zoofari

7 p.m.

SEPT. 10-11

Comedy for Conservation presents Zainab Johnson

7:15-9 p.m.

SEPT. 23

Virtual Trivia Series

7-8 p.m.

SEPT. 25

Rwandan Fete

5-9 p.m.

AUG. 20-21

Arthritis Foundation Auto Show M

Metro Center Business Park 555 Metro Pl. N.

www.arthritis.org

SEPT. 4-5

Dublin Charity Cup Darree Fields 6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.dublinsoccer.net

SEPT. 5

Dublin AM Rotary Classic Car Show

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Downtown Dublin Center www.dublincarshow.com

SEPT. 18-19

Ohio Premier Soccer Invitational

Darree Fields 6285 Cosgray Dr.

www.opsoccer.com

SEPT. 22

Women in Business Luncheon

11:30 -1 p.m.

www.dublinchamber.org

SEPT. 26

Dublin Pet Fair

Noon-4 p.m. Coffman Park Pavilion 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.facebook.com/petfairfun

SEPT. 28

Taste of Dublin

6-8:30 p.m.

Thomas Conference Center One Dave Thomas Blvd.

www.dublinchamber.org