Soccer, basketball and baseball are among many popular sports that students participate in. That isn’t the case for Pratham Chutkay, a senior at Dublin Jerome High School.

A competitive fencer, Chutkay has worked to expand community access to the sport, leading to the creation of Fencing4Future – a nonprofit that aims to provide free fencing activities for students who don’t have access to it.

“Fencing’s not financially accessible to many,” Chutkay says. “Obviously, I’m very lucky that I get to fence… I wanted to give others that experience because it is such a crucial sport.”

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Picking up the sword

Chutkay’s fencing journey started in August 2016, when he first developed an interest in sports. He tried out soccer, football and tennis, but things changed when his father picked up a fencing camp flyer at Chutkay’s elementary school.

“My dad was like, ‘Okay, let’s try one more sport, see what you like,’” Chutkay says. “What clicked about (fencing for) me was the adrenaline, and it’s kind of a really unique sport. Not a lot of people do it.”

Now a nationally-ranked épée fencer, Chutkay has competed in regional and national tournaments since taking up the sport, earning 31 first-, second- and third-place finishes throughout his career. Last October, he competed at The Ohio State University Open, where he placed 26th out of 45 competitors.

An opportunity to provide

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Chutkay had the idea for Fencing4Future early on during his fencing experience, feeling like there was an absence of diversity at the championships he attended.

“Especially when you go to these regional and national competitions, I would see that there aren’t many people of color competing,” he says.

In 2023, Chutkay started Fencing4Future with Agasthya Prabhakar – a fencing partner who helped with fundraising – aiming to provide free fencing opportunities to children from low-income backgrounds. By introducing younger audiences to fencing, Chutkay hopes to give them the opportunity to play the sport by developing their skills early on and building a foundation for pursuing fencing.

Through connecting with Time2Care, an existing non-profit organization focused on improving education access in India, they were able to create a sub-nonprofit that is now Fencing4Future.

The Fencing4Future team set its sights on hosting fencing camps, relying on grassroots funding, which helped them raise approximately $3,000 from small donations and local businesses.

Helping hands

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In August 2026, Fencing4Future hosted its first week-long fencing camp with seven children from around the central Ohio area. The money raised was used to pay for coaching, equipment and the facility.

Hosted at Columbus Fencing & Fitness, students spent time learning basic footwork, practicing with proper equipment, doing film analysis of various bouts online and, eventually, competing in a small competition.

One of Chutkay’s previous coaches, Stan Prilutsky, was a supporter and supervisor of the camp. As the head coach and director of athletic development at Columbus Fencing & Fitness, Prilutsky has seen the challenges of fencing accessibility firsthand. That ultimately helped him connect with Chutkay’s mission.

“Fencing4Future spoke to me. I remember how difficult it was, all these obstacles this great sport has, in this country at least,” Prilutsky says. “Kids who don’t have the means, they’re just not able to ever experience it.”

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During the camp, Prilutsky provided coaching and instruction to the students about the fundamentals of sabre fencing. Meanwhile, Chutkay spent time engaging with the students, while also assisting Prilutsky during fencing lessons.

Chutkay says he wanted to see the nonprofit make a difference in someone’s life, and he saw that with one of his students, who became even more passionate about pursuing fencing throughout the camp.

“His mom told me that, whenever he went back into the car, he could not stop smiling. He kept talking about fencing and how much he enjoyed the camp and just how much he wanted to do this,” Chutkay says. “When I talked to him, that excitement reminded me of how I was when I was younger.”

Beyond the blade

Chutkay’s goal to increase accessibility expands beyond fencing, as he plans to become a dentist and provide free oral health care visits for low-income patients.

“I know there’s a huge need for dental professionals, especially in southeast Ohio,” Chutkay says. “They just don’t have the resources, and I definitely want to help patients because everyone deserves to have universal access to everything.”

Chutkay also hopes to continue Fencing4Future for a long time, starting with more camps next summer with the help of planned grants and fundraisers, before eventually transitioning leadership to someone else to carry on the nonprofit’s mission.

“I work with some kids with this program. Some of the students of (Prilutsky), they also came to help out with the program,” Chutkay says. “I would love to partner with those students and hand them the reins of the nonprofit, to (extend) that legacy of continuing to improve access for (fencing).”

Yeir Reyes Gonzalez is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.