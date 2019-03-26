Dublin Jerome High School junior's astronaut dreams

× Expand Photos courtesy of Bella Roberts

When 17-year-old Bella Roberts was in second grade, her teacher read a book about constellations to the class. She remembers that day well. It was the day that sparked her fascination with space.

Later that day, Roberts began researching space and stumbled upon astronauts. Instantly, she knew that’s what she wanted to be when she grew up.

The following year, when Roberts was in third grade, she met late Ohio astronaut John Glenn. She told him all about her dream of becoming an astronaut.

“He told me that I needed to study hard and work hard to achieve my dream – but that it was possible,” Roberts says. “That made me start thinking about what I needed to do to get there. So, at a pretty young age, I began looking at NASA’s astronaut requirements.”

Over the next few years, Roberts, now a junior at Dublin Jerome High School, searched for any opportunity to get involved in space exploration. When she was just 11 years old, she went to U.S. Space Camp for the first time.

Space Camp – located in Huntsville, Alabama – is a week-long educational program that promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). It trains students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving. Space Camp is specifically designed for trainees who have a particular interest in space exploration. Participants visit from all 50 states and more than 120 countries around the world.

When Roberts attended Space Camp, her desire to be an astronaut only grew. Roberts has been to Space Camp every year for the past seven years and is preparing to go again.

“This summer, I’ll return to Huntsville for my eighth summer at Space Camp. This time, I get to be trained by actual astronauts! They’ll help us with missions and give us their experience with how simulations compare to actual missions they’ve been on,” Roberts says. “They’re just a great inspiration to us campers. The whole experience gives me a much closer look at what I might have to go through to become an astronaut.”

In addition to Space Camp, Roberts also keeps busy as a student ambassador for a program called Back to Space. This past fall, she was one of 25 students chosen from across the country to participate in the program. Back to Space strives to shine a light on past space missions and former astronauts.

“One of my goals in Back to Space is to inspire kids in my generation and younger to pursue STEM careers,” Roberts says. “We produce STEM-related content on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter – and we also have a blog. I’m hoping this experience with the Back to Space program eventually helps set me apart from other NASA applicants.”

Before applying to NASA, however, Bella has to choose a college. As a high school junior, she’s doing a lot of college tours these days.

“NASA has the list of astronaut requirements on their website, so I check it all the time to make sure I’m on the right path,” Roberts says. “They also have a list of approved college majors, so I’m using this to explore colleges. I also need to make sure I end up at a college that can help me get an internship at NASA or another aerospace company.”

No matter what path she takes, Roberts makes her goal clear.

“When I eventually apply to become an astronaut, I know the process will probably take a while,” Roberts says. “I might have to apply multiple times before I’m accepted – but my goal has never changed. I’ve been working toward it almost my entire life. I want to become an astronaut.”

Ann Poirier is a contributing writer.