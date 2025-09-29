Dublin Irish Festival and the Memorial Tournament local fiscal impacts

Ask a non-resident what makes them think of Dublin, and the answer is likely to be the Memorial Tournament or the Dublin Irish Festival. The two events bring in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and although they might be flocking to the city for golf and Guinness, the impact is felt by businesses throughout the town.

Since its 1988 origins, the Dublin Irish Festival has been a summer staple, and not just for residents. According to the 2023 Dublin Irish Festival Economic Impact Study, a study conducted by the City of Dublin every five years, there were 48,750 unique attendees at the festival, with 51 percent of festival attendees residing beyond the Greater Columbus Area.

The festival’s draw extends well beyond the event grounds. In 2023, the Dublin Irish Festival generated $5.98 million in spending from non-local visitors. Of that, $1.65 million went toward accommodations.

“It’s great because the hotels get a huge uptick over that weekend because we’re bringing people in from all over the country, but also then all over the world,” City of Dublin Events Director Alison LeRoy says.

The Dublin Irish Festival is powered in-part by the city’s hotel/motel tax, which comes from visitors who stay overnight in local hotels. In other words, the festival isn’t paid for by residents’ taxes: it’s funded by tourism.

“I think that’s really important, because that’s kind of the reason it was set up years ago,” LeRoy says, “(We) use that fund to be able to do these things like (the) Irish festival.”

Non-local visitors also spent $1.54 million at local businesses outside the festival grounds, including restaurants, grocery stores and regional attractions. When visitors stay in Dublin for the festival, they also experience the city itself, spending time and money at shops, dining spots and other destinations.

This tourism surge during the first weekend of August not only boosts the economy but also strengthens Dublin’s reputation as a cultural and vacation destination. The Economic Impact Study also found roughly 70 percent of festival attendees agreed that, based on their experience at the event, they would return to this region for a vacation.

For Dublin Irish Festival veterans, the weekend is a time to admire the evolution of Dublin each year.

“Some of the people who’ve been coming for years talk about the change in downtown Dublin, and they see everything,” LeRoy says. “They may not come back every year, but they may come back every five years or (so), and they see the big difference in the city and get out and enjoy it.”

The Memorial Tournament was established in 1976 as a world-class PGA TOUR event and it also gives back to its community. As it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026, the tournament has only grown in its impact and prestige.

Like the Dublin Irish Festival, the Memorial Tournament draws thousands of visitors to Dublin each year, creating a significant boost for local restaurants, shops and other businesses.

“(With all) the thriving restaurants we have across the city, there is no way as residents that we would enjoy all those restaurants, if it wasn’t for visitors,” President and CEO of Visit Dublin Scott Dring says.

The tournament’s economic impact extends well beyond hotels and restaurants, as visitors spend money throughout the community, from grocery stores and shops to gas stations, creating a broad boost across Dublin’s economy.

The Tournament’s impact extends well beyond the fans who visit in person. For an entire week, Dublin is broadcast on a global stage, with millions of viewers tuning in.

CBS, the Golf Channel and other national outlets cover the tournament on-site, often staying in the city for more than a week. While their focus is on the competition, various parts of the city appear in drone shots and broadcast footage, showcasing the community to audiences worldwide.

“It’s a couple hundred countries in terms of the visibility of media that we’re on across the world during that week, and (there are) thousands of hours of worldwide TV coverage,” Dring says. “We are literally on the world stage, so we absolutely want to put our best foot forward.”

Tournament directors, local business owners and countless other organizations prepare several months in advance to ensure they are prepared for tournament week.

“These events bring us attention from around the world,” City of Dublin Director of Economic Development says. “To hear Jim Nantz say, ‘Welcome to the Memorial Tournament,’ here in Dublin, Ohio, is priceless.”

When visitors come for tournament week, they subsequently become ambassadors for Dublin, Dring explains. When they leave the tournament, they will go on to tell friends and family about their experience, and the Dublin community works to ensure it is a special one. From welcome banners to specialized menus to increased inventory, Dublin works to ensure visitors not only feel welcome but also are eager to come back.

Beyond attracting tourists, the tournament gives Dublin a chance to grow through new business opportunities.

“If you’re looking for someplace to start your business, you’re going to visit that city for the first time as a visitor,” Dring says. “So, it absolutely opens the door for us from an economic development standpoint.”

