Dublin High Schools bring 'better together' to the lanes

Under the glow of the alley lights on a chilly Monday evening, the Dublin Jerome, Dublin Coffman and Dublin Scioto bowling teams met at Bowlero Sawmill for their third DCS Bowling Tri-Match.

This spirited competition captured the heart of the district, showcasing more than just scores. Students from each high school – each with its own distinct character and strengths – demonstrated that competitive spirit and unity can coexist seamlessly.

The unique allure of bowling

Bowling is emerging as one of the fastest-growing high school sports, now embraced by more than 48 states, and its unique appeal lies in its versatility and inclusivity.

Unlike fixed-position sports, bowling allows students to rotate through various roles, fostering confidence as they master different skills over time. This flexibility, coupled with the sport’s focus on finesse and technique over size or strength, makes it accessible to everyone regardless of gender or physical stature.

Moreover, the social nature of the game promotes teamwork, helping students build lasting friendships and hone essential communication and concentration skills. The dynamic Baker format further elevates the competitive spirit, encouraging a blend of experience and continuous learning.

Bowling in Dublin

Bowling in Dublin has experienced a remarkable transformation in the last three years, evolving from a sport absent in the district’s Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) lineup to a well-recognized varsity winter sport.

In 2022, bowling was the only OHSAA-sanctioned sport not offered to students in Dublin City Schools. Following a presentation by Mike Ulring, director of Secondary Building Leadership, the Board of Education approved a resolution to adopt high school girls and boys bowling as an official sport for the 2022-2023 school year.

Thanks in large part to the dedicated coaching staffs, bowling has quickly grown at all three high schools.

At Dublin Scioto, Head Coach Tamie Snyder, a USBC Silver Certified Coach, and Assistant Coach Ray Price, an experienced mentor pursuing his USBC Bronze certification, have elevated the program into a formidable presence in the Central Ohio Conference. Snyder and Price are currently working on plans to launch a middle school bowling club to nurture emerging talent.

Meanwhile, Dublin Coffman’s Head Coach Jack Weber and Assistant Coach Ty Middendorf, who began bowling at the age of 5, emphasize both skill development and the joy of the game, instilling in their players the belief that every pin knocked down is a step toward overcoming life’s obstacles.

At Dublin Jerome, the student-first approach of Head Coach Randy Boyce and Assistant Coach Daren Ekis has created a welcoming environment where students, even those who may not thrive in traditional varsity sports, can discover a new passion and a supportive community on the lanes.

A community united

The inaugural DCS Bowling Tri-Match marked the first time all three Dublin high schools came together for a friendly yet fiercely competitive event both on and off the lanes. Conceived as a celebration of community and the growing popularity of high school bowling, the tri-match brought varsity and junior varsity teams together, showcasing the sport’s expanding appeal in a city where youth bowling opportunities have traditionally been limited.

By the end of the match, Dublin Jerome led the pack with an impressive team score of 2290, followed by Dublin Scioto with 2173 and Dublin Coffman with 2049. Michael Logar (Scioto) led his team and the event with an average score of 233, while Suhas Beeravelli (Jerome) scored an average of 227 and Max Gannon (Coffman) scored an average of 216.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the tri-match had a significant community impact. The event doubled as a food drive for the Dublin Food Pantry. Thanks to the leadership of the bowling booster presidents and the collective efforts of the teams, nearly 500 pounds of food were donated.

Embracing a shared identity

At the end of the day, the tri-match not only celebrated competitive achievement but also embodied the spirit of the district’s value – better together.

The success of the DCS Bowling Tri-Match sets a promising precedent for future collaborations while reinforcing the district’s commitment to environments where academic and athletic pursuits intersect.

The event also demonstrated how high school sports can bridge traditional boundaries by uniting the distinct strengths of Jerome, Coffman and Scioto. Each participant, whether a student, coach or supporter, illustrated that while they represent different high schools and reside in different areas, they share a common identity as the face of Dublin City Schools.

Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer at Dublin City Schools.