Expand Dublin Food Pantry

In 2017, a retired schoolteacher from Dublin City Schools lost her home to a fire. Suddenly, she found herself struggling to replace things such as her ID, credit cards and furniture. Fortunately, one thing she didn’t need to worry about was food, thanks to the Dublin Food Pantry.

She was one of the first customers Dublin community member and Food Pantry volunteer Mary Yerina remembers serving. That was almost 10 years ago and she says it is those kinds of experiences that keep her coming back.

The Dublin Food Pantry has provided residents with food, hygiene products and other resources since 1976, and as the organization reaches 50 years of service, the staff and volunteers celebrate their commitment to the community.

Serving since 1976

The Pantry has come a long way from the large closet it started in. Due to the growth within the Dublin Community Church, which previously housed the Pantry for 47 years, it moved into its own room, allowing shoppers to fill a cart with selected items.

Since then, a limitation of church gatherings paired with a 200 percent increase in demand for services during the COVID-19 pandemic led the Pantry to move into its current building at 6608 Dublin Center Dr. The Pantry currently serves more than 10,000 households annually and, in 2025, it provided enough food for more than 600,000 meals.

As the Pantry turns 50this year, Executive Director Brian Otte looks back on the impact he’s seen on the community. Since moving into its new facility, the Pantry has had the opportunity to continue exploring the choice pantry model, which allows customers to choose which items they need.

“That stretches our resources further and provides a level of dignity to our customers as well,” Otte says. “That’s been one of our main focuses as we continue to grow: How do we preserve the level of dignity in the relationship with our customers in that growth process?”

More than food

Expand Dublin Food Pantry Alongside pantry staples, pop-up pantries also provide fresh produce, snacks and clothing items.

With only two full-time staff members, Otte says volunteers are essential to the Pantry’s success. While Yerina volunteers in the kitchen at least once a week, she explains there are multiple ways to get involved.

One opportunity is pop-up pantries, where volunteers head into the community and encourage people to pick up whatever they need right from the stand without having to go to the Pantry.

The team also collects food and monetary donations at the Dublin Irish Festival, which the Pantry has been involved with since 2009.

The Pantry addresses other needs as well. Through the More Than Food initiative, it provides customers with resources such as clothing, mental health support and legal advice.

Similarly, the Pantry’s Fuel for Student Athletes program provides healthy after-school snacks such as protein bars, bags of crackers and fruit for Dublin City Schools middle and high school students.

Looking ahead

Expand Dublin Food Pantry

As Otte looks to the future, he says the Pantry plans to continue working with community members facing other issues.

“We want to continue to meet the needs of the community of Dublin,” he says. “But we understand that is a very complex and nuanced issue because food security directly ties to issues like affordable housing and utility costs and gas prices and other things that are affecting our families.”

He also hopes to continue expanding the Pantry’s Food is Medicine initiative, which partners with various medical groups, such as OhioHealth and Mount Carmel, to ensure patients have access to nutritious food.

As the Pantry continues to grow, Otte also encourages community members to get involved.

“It starts with coming in and seeing our work,” he says. “Walking the space and seeing how we serve opens people’s eyes a little more to what this actually is, and how we go about moving beyond food into what we truly care about, which is the dignity, freedom and prosperity for every person in Dublin.”

× Expand Dublin Food Pantry

Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.