Expand Stone Family The Stone Family, from left to right: Matthew, Sarah, Luna, Keith, Alyson, Eli and Andy

On Christmas Eve, the Stone family wears matching pajamas, ready for a day with nowhere else to be. Everyone picks two of their favorite dishes, and the table slowly fills with a one-of-a-kind feast, with something for every generation. Grandma Sarah and Grandpa Keith. Sons Matthew and Andy, and daughter-in-law Alyson. Grandchildren Luna and Eli. From morning well into the evening, the whole family is in one place.

“Christmas is my absolute favorite holiday,” Sarah says. “Knowing that everyone appreciates how important this day is for me means a lot to me.”

A few years ago, days like that were a four-hour drive away. Sarah and Keith moved from Michigan to be closer to their grandchildren, joining a growing number of Americans who are prioritizing family connections across generations. Nearly 60 million Americans lived in multigenerational households in 2021, about 18 percent of the population, according to the Pew Research Center.

For the Stones, moving closer was about more than holiday traditions. Keith has been a quadriplegic since a golf cart accident in 2015, and Sarah is his full-time caregiver. In 2021, after their son, Andy, and daughter-in-law, Alyson, bought a house in Dublin, the Stones left Grand Blanc, Michigan, where Sarah had been an elementary school principal for 28 years. They settled in a Hilliard condo about six miles away.

Expand Stone Family Alyson, Sarah and Luna, 2023

But even that distance could feel too far. One morning, Alyson called Sarah in a panic after Eli choked and an ambulance was on its way. She needed Sarah to stay with Luna while she dealt with the emergency.

“I didn’t move to Ohio to be 20 minutes away from the kids,” Sarah says.

Today, the Stones live a five-minute drive away, with a running path and playground between the two homes. Sarah shares her weekly schedule with Andy and Alyson so that Luna, 4, and Eli, 2, can come over, and sometimes she runs over for just a few minutes of playtime.

For Alyson, having her in-laws nearby means attending soccer games, celebrating the first day of school with ice cream and knowing help is close when unexpected challenges arise. When the furnace broke one night, the family packed up the pets for an impromptu sleepover.

“When Sarah and Keith moved here in 2021, it was like our family’s backbone clicked into place,” Alyson says.

Sarah is building a life in Dublin beyond her family, too. She has made friends in her condo community, joined the Dublin Community Recreation Center, attended Walk With Your City and signed up to volunteer with Dublin City Schools.

Her experience reflects one way families can stay connected across generations: by making time for one another in everyday moments, not just on special occasions.

Connection takes many forms

Living nearby is only one way to maintain intergenerational relationships. In Dublin, some families have lived in the community for generations, even as their adult children move elsewhere.

“There are generations-deep families who live here, but their adult children may no longer live here,” says Director of Outreach & Engagement Christine Nardecchia, who helps lead Forever Dublin. “Families are just more spread out.”

Nardecchia says the City increasingly hears about long-distance caregiving, as families navigate how to support older loved ones who may live miles away.

Those relationships can also extend beyond relatives. Through the Teen Buddy Program, teens are paired with older mentors and often help their buddies with technology. Another volunteer program, K.I.D.S. (Kids In Dublin Service), brings children to visit older adults at home and in senior living communities.

Whether through family traditions, regular visits or volunteer programs, these connections can help people of different generations feel valued and supported.

Expand Stone Family Luna, 2023

What the holidays reveal

When families reunite after weeks or months apart, the holidays can offer an opportunity to notice changes in an older loved one’s daily life. A parent may move a little more slowly, a house may feel less maintained than usual or familiar routines may have become more difficult.

“When we see each other in intermittent periods like that, we notice changes more readily,” Nardecchia says. “You don’t want to put a damper on the holidays, but the ability to have a candid conversation is crucial.”

Rather than making assumptions or taking over, Nardecchia encourages families to approach concerns with care and respect. Asking open-ended questions and sharing specific observations can help loved ones discuss what they may need while maintaining their independence and dignity.

The holidays also provide an opportunity to preserve family history. Nardecchia suggests putting questions on the table, such as how grandparents met, and recording the answers so those stories can be passed down.

“We need to know our histories,” she says. “When people are gone, they live on through our stories.”

Finding support close to home

For many older adults, asking for help can be difficult.

“I’m stunned at the number of people who are still a little embarrassed to think they need help,” Nardecchia says.

That’s one reason the City of Dublin partnered with Syntero to establish Forever Dublin, a hub of resources for aging and caregiving support. The initiative grew out of resident focus groups that identified a need for guidance close to home.

Through Forever Dublin, residents can connect with a Navigator for free referrals related to downsizing, caregiving, Medicare and Medicaid, financial planning and other needs. Residents can call, email or visit to learn about available resources.

The City’s Office of Outreach & Engagement also connects residents with volunteer opportunities, including programs focused on the environment, local history, children and older adults.

“We know that people who volunteer have a healthier perspective and a healthier life,” Nardecchia says.

Pull up a chair

This Christmas Eve, the Stones will be back in their matching pajamas, building their buffet one favorite dish at a time. Sarah’s advice for anyone considering a move to be closer to family is simple: Do it.

“My heart may belong to Michigan, but my happiness lies in Dublin, Ohio,” she says.

Not every family can live a short drive away, and connection doesn’t require a shared address. Whether generations share a kitchen, a street or a weekly phone call, relationships are built through the time and attention people give one another.

“Aging isn’t just about doctor’s visits and transportation and daily meds,” Nardecchia says. “Aging really is about purpose, connection and wellness.”

This season, pulling up an extra chair might mean welcoming family to the table, checking in on an older loved one or giving a few hours to a neighbor who could use the company. Connection isn’t just a holiday tradition. It’s something worth practicing all year long.

Camille Hovest is a Communications & Marketing Intern at the City of Dublin.