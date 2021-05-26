Dublin Dishes | A traditional Indian beverage

Badam milk is a traditional Indian beverage said to energize the body, balance the mind and improve health. In Hindi, the beverage is called badam doodh – badam means almonds and doodh refers to milk.

Rusk is a light, dry biscuit or piece of twice-baked bread or cake. The taste and texture can be compared to Italian biscotti. Rusk is popular in India and served daily with tea or milk.

Traditionally, it is made by soaking, blending and adding almonds, cardamom and saffron to boiled cow’s milk, but many people today opt for a dairy-free option

“Almond badam milk is considered helpful in increasing memory,” Mukesh Patel of Bhavani Cash and Carry – a Dublin Indian-based grocery store – says. “In the older days, people soaked almonds overnight in water and, in the morning, grind them and mix with milk. Almond’s nutrition enhances after soaking in water.”

Patel says badam can be served hot or cold, and that the choice is purely a preference. He recommends milk rusk tea snacks for dipping.

Indian Badam Milk

Ingredients

1 cup almonds

1 cup pistachios

3 cups almond milk

2 tsp. sugar

2⁄3 tsp. cardamom powder

2 tbsp. kewra essence (can be found at Dublin’s India Grocers or Bhavani Cash and Carry)

2 tsp. rose water

Saffron strands

Instructions

Grind together almonds, pistachios and ¼ cup almond milk in a food processor or blender until mixture is a smooth paste. Add remaining 2 ¾ cups almond milk, sugar, cardamom powder, kewra essence and rose water. Blend well. Serve chilled or warm. For color, garnish with saffron strands.

Recipe courtesy of Anjana Rajguru.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.