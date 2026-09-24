Dublin couple finds health, adventure and longevity, one step at a time

Expand Victoria Livingston Bradford and Livingston cross the Buckeye Trail finish line.

After nearly four years, Dublin resident Victoria Livingston and her husband Dave Bradford finished their last section of the Buckeye Trail earlier this year in July. At 79 years old, Livingston now holds the record of being the oldest person to complete the 1,440-mile trail.

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Healthy habits

When she was younger and her father’s doctor recommended that he should begin regularly walking for his health, Livingston started tagging along. Now, she tries to get at least 10,000 steps every day, either through walking every Wednesday with her friend who has dementia, weekend hikes at new spots with her husband or at the gym.

With its many health benefits, walking is a simple, healthful activity to pick up – it can improve sleep, reduce anxiety and depression, reduce blood pressure and more, especially in older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also improves heart and bone health, the latter of which is crucial for lowering the risk of serious injuries from falls.

The Harvard Gazette found that getting between 3,000 to 5,000 steps a day may delay effects of Alzheimer's by three years, and getting 5,000 to 7,000 steps a day may delay effects by seven years. The CDC also reports that walking can help prevent the risk of Alzheimer’s before it develops.

Friends along the way

One benefit of walking that surprised Livingston and Bradford was the social aspect. To find rides to the trail’s starting points, they joined the Buckeye Trail Association’s Facebook group. They connected with other hikers and chapter members, and eventually joined a group of hikers they like to call the Buckeye Boomers.

“When we started out, it was just Dave and me all the time. And (then) we met all these wonderful people,” Livingston says. “(Hiking with others) makes the miles go fast.”

The couple even found a furry friend while hiking the Buckeye Trail, rescuing a stray cat and naming it Blaze after the iconic Blue Blazes that mark the trail to guide hikers.

Livingston enjoyed spending time with the other hikers so much that, as they were getting close to completing the trail, she described her mood as bittersweet. She was excited to accomplish her goal, but she was going to miss everyone she met.

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Next steps

Since the couple has completed the Buckeye Trail, they’re finding other ways to get involved with the Buckeye Trail community. Bradford plans on volunteering to help with trail maintenance, while Livingston is excited to attend events with the Central Ohio Chapter of the Buckeye Trail Association.

Livingston says she’s proud to have the title of the oldest person to complete the Buckeye Trail. It brings the trail more attention, and she wants others to enjoy it as much as she has.

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Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.