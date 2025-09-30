How Dublin's civic academies are building engaged community leaders

Expand City of Dublin

“Residents are a part of government. They are the government. It’s their democracy, and it doesn’t work without citizen engagement.”

In Dublin, education doesn’t stop in the classroom. As Christine Nardecchia, director of Outreach & Engagement, notes, the City values lifelong learning and hands-on experience that’s rooted in community.

This is shown through civic academies such as McDaniel Citizen U, Citizen U Jumpstart, the Citizens’ Police Academy and the Washington Township Citizens Fire Academy. These programs give residents a closer look at how local government and public safety efforts work and are designed to equip participants with a deeper understanding of the services they rely on daily, building connections and encouraging active civic involvement.

The power of participation

For nearly four decades, Chitra Goyal has found meaningful ways to connect with her community. One of the original volunteers at the Dublin Irish Festival, she’s been a familiar face at City events ever since.

“Volunteering has always felt like a way to make a real difference and connect with people who care deeply about Dublin,” she says.

Her journey took a deeper turn after her husband participated in the City’s Citizens’ Police Academy and encouraged her to join. Inspired by his experience, Goyal enrolled in the 12-week program, which offers residents a behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement.

From patrol procedures to criminal investigations and crime scene processing, she gained firsthand insight into the complexity and risks officers navigate every day.

“It’s an eye-opening experience that reveals the dedication behind keeping Dublin safe,” she says.

The experience further strengthened Goyal’s commitment to public service and led her to a new role. Now serving on the Chief’s Advisory Committee, she continues engaging with local leaders and supporting initiatives shaping the city.

Lieutenant Jake Stoll, who oversees the Citizens’ Police Academy, says the program was launched in 2012 to “engage the police with the community members and allow them to get an insight as to what we do on a day-to-day basis.”

The immersive format gives residents a practical understanding beyond traditional lectures or media portrayals.

Another civic program, the Washington Township Citizens Fire Academy, also offers residents a closer look at the people and services behind public safety. The academy invites participants to experience the dedicated service of firefighters/paramedics up close, from climbing ladders to practicing rescue techniques, showcasing the skill, coordination and teamwork involved in emergency response.

Another resident who has taken part in one of Dublin’s civic academies is Aakriti Chhabra. A participant in the 2023 Citizen U Jumpstart program for teens, Chhabra arrived with little knowledge of how city government operates.

Over the course of the week, she met City staff members from all departments, toured facilities and explored departments, including finance, engineering, police, and parks and recreation. Chhabra also learned about public service careers and how City decisions impact daily life, noting how the fast-paced format gave her a clearer picture of the City’s responsibilities.

“Before the program, I never really thought about how a city functions,” Chhabra says. “Now I understand the work behind the scenes and feel proud to be part of this community.”

Citizen U Jumpstart transformed her curiosity into confidence and motivation to stay engaged with Dublin’s civic life. For Chhabra, the Jumpstart experience was educational and a personal invitation to contribute to the City’s future.

McDaniel Citizen U, the version of Jumpstart for adults, offers a more immersive experience over nine weeks that starts with learning about Dublin’s council-manager form of government and financial structure. It provides an immersive journey that shows how the City aims to deliver exceptional services and create a community full of opportunity and choice.

Nardecchia, who leads both Citizen U programs, says the programs follow best practices nationwide and are designed to encourage ongoing engagement.

“Participants get to see their democracy at work and in action and walk away knowing the why behind the what,” Nardecchia says.

Both Nardecchia and Stoll agree that these citizen learning programs are building a network of informed residents who can advocate for and provide meaningful feedback on public safety and local government.

A lasting impact

For graduates, the experience doesn’t end with the last class. In 2025, the City launched All Academy Graduate Gatherings, which are informal networking events that bring alumni from Citizen U, Citizen U Jumpstart, the Citizens’ Police Academy and the Washington Township Citizens Fire Academy together to keep learning and stay connected.

Goyal, who has attended the gatherings, reflects on the ongoing value of these events.

“The gatherings are a great way to connect with other alumni, share experiences and continue learning,” she says. “Every time I attend, I leave with new insights from listening to others’ experiences.”

Dublin’s civic academies have proven to be powerful tools for building trust, transparency and confidence in local leadership. Nardecchia highlights how these programs break down barriers and inspire residents to see themselves as active partners in community life, connecting them with people, places and processes.

“When residents meet the passionate public servants who have chosen their careers of service, learn how their city works and see democracy in action, they become champions for the community,” Nardecchia says. “These programs don’t just teach; they enable residents to understand how they ultimately can shape Dublin’s future with confidence and care.”

Learning opportunities take place throughout the year, offering residents multiple ways to get involved. While sign-ups for 2025 have closed, residents are encouraged to watch for announcements about the 2026 sessions and consider joining to deepen their understanding and connection to Dublin.

For more information on upcoming academies and how to get involved, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov or connect with the City’s Outreach & Engagement team.

Ellison Price is an intern with the City of Dublin’s Communications & Marketing team. Feedback is welcome at cpi@dublin.oh.us.