Dublin City Schools summer projects wrap up with major upgrades

With the close of summer, Dublin City Schools proudly unveiled a series of completed projects for its students, staff and community. Thanks to the voters’ approval of the 2023 levy and bond issue, the district was able to embark on these projects, ensuring a safe, enriching environment for all.

A new roof overhead

One of the major undertakings this summer was a complete roof replacement at Deer Run Elementary School and the first phase of a roof replacement at Davis Middle School.

The new roof installation at Deer Run was a critical project for Dublin City Schools. Over the years, Deer Run has grappled with persistent issues stemming from the original installation of the roof.

Despite previous refurbishments in 2017, the challenges resurfaced in 2023 when cold temperatures and precipitation led to ice formation on the roof. The Board of Education declared the Deer Run Elementary roof replacement project an urgent necessity in February.

Replacement began immediately following the last day of school and was completed by the start of the current school year.

“Maintaining our facilities is an ongoing priority,” says Dublin City Schools Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen. “The new roof at Deer Run Elementary was much-needed and helps preserve the longevity of the building itself.”

The Davis Middle School roof project is being completed in two phases due to the volume of work. By dividing the project into two phases, the Operations team avoids construction happening during the school year. This maintains the quality of the learning environment and prioritizes the safety of students and staff.

Turf transitions

In addition to the Deer Run roof replacement, Dublin City Schools made significant upgrades to the athletic facilities at Scioto and Jerome High Schools. Both schools saw the installation of new turf on their high school stadium fields.

This addition enhances safety and performance for student-athletes and benefits the district fiscally, as turf proves to be a cost-effective alternative. Unlike traditional grass fields, turf requires minimal maintenance, resulting in substantial long-term savings for the district. Turf can also be rented out for use more frequently, and tolerates inclement weather conditions better than grass.

“Upgrading the stadium turf is an investment in our facilities,” says Jerome Athletic Director Jay Schwanke. “It drastically reduces costs of upkeep, and it insulates our athletic programs from the inconsistencies that come with unpredictable weather and ongoing maintenance. In other words, turf provides a playing surface that is predictable and safe. As an added bonus, it increases our athletes’ performance by allowing them to focus on what matters: the game, their team, and their overall growth and success.”

Playgrounds revitalized

Dublin City Schools also took advantage of the summer months to refresh and upgrade playgrounds at six elementary schools across the district. These playground improvements are part of the district’s broader goal of creating engaging, safe and accessible play spaces for all students.

The schools benefitting from these playground upgrades include Chapman, Pinney, Riverside, Scottish Corners, Thomas and Wright elementary schools.

Each playground was customized by the school’s principal to fit the building’s specific footprint and needs. This enhances inclusivity, ensuring that children of all abilities can enjoy and benefit from these outdoor spaces.

Safety was also a key consideration, with the district opting for the latest in playground surfacing and equipment that meet stringent safety standards. All playgrounds will come with a mix of playground mulch and poured-in-place rubber pathways to swings and other various structures.

Looking forward

While these completed summer projects mark significant progress, Dublin City Schools is also excited about the ongoing construction of Bishop Elementary on Cacchio Lane and the expansion of the district’s preschool facilities. Both projects are on track, reflecting the district’s careful planning and commitment to addressing the needs of its growing student population.

Bishop Elementary, named in honor of former bus driver and community icon, Deane Brown Bishop, is set to become a cornerstone of the district’s educational facilities.

The school will incorporate modern learning spaces designed to support a variety of instructional methods and foster collaborative learning. The design includes ample natural light, flexible classrooms, and state-of-the-art technology, ensuring that Bishop Elementary will be a place where students thrive.

“Breaking ground on Bishop Elementary is a significant milestone for Dublin City Schools,” says Marschhausen. “We are looking forward to opening a school that will serve the needs of our community for generations to come. Our goal is to create an environment where every student can achieve their full potential.”

The expansion of the DCS Preschool facility is equally important, addressing the growing demand for early childhood education in the district. The preschool has already outgrown the centralized location it moved to in 2020.

Fortunately, the approval of the bond issue has provided the resources for a much-needed addition. By increasing capacity and modernizing the existing preschool space, Dublin City Schools aims to provide more young learners with a strong foundation, setting them on a path to academic and social success.

The project, which will increase the school’s capacity by 190 students, broke ground this summer and is on schedule to open for the 2025-2026 school year. The addition includes six 900-square foot classrooms and a 1,600-square foot gymnasium.

A community effort

These summer projects, both completed and ongoing, are a direct result of the community’s support and investment in the future of Dublin City Schools. The approval of the 2023 levy and bond issue has empowered the district to address pressing infrastructure needs, enhance learning environments and plan for the future growth of the community.

“These projects are a testament to what we can achieve when we come together as a community,” says Marchhausen. “We are committed to using the resources provided by our taxpayers wisely, ensuring that every student has access to a safe, supportive and high-quality educational experience.”

Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer at Dublin City Schools.