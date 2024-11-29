Dublin City Schools' Five Year Financial Forecast

Dublin City Schools, a district well-known for its academic excellence and commitment to student success, is also carefully managing its financial future. The district’s latest five-year forecast, presented to the Board of Education Oct. 28, offers a comprehensive look at the district’s financial health while outlining both current strengths and future challenges.

What is a five-year forecast?

The five-year forecast is an essential financial tool that allows Dublin City Schools to assess its current financial situation while planning for the future. It includes both historical data and projected financial scenarios, offering a transparent view of how revenue and expenditures are expected to evolve.

Required by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, every Ohio school district submits this forecast twice annually.

In Dublin, the forecast is a collaborative effort involving the Board Finance Committee, district departments and staff associations. This process ensures that financial decisions are made with input from key stakeholders, allowing the district to plan strategically for the years ahead.

Operating expenses only

Expand DCS Forecasted-Expenses

The forecast focuses exclusively on operating expenses and does not include bond or permanent improvement funds. The district’s general fund, which covers the day-to-day costs of running the district, is not used to pay for the large-scale infrastructure upgrades that residents may have recently noticed at various schools.

Projects such as the planned addition to Scioto High School, the construction of Bishop Elementary, the addition to the Preschool, athletic turf installations, roof replacements, playground improvements and more are funded through permanent improvement funds and bonds. Consequently, the expenses associated with these projects are not included in the five-year forecast, as the forecast focuses solely on operating costs.

Primary sources of revenue

Expand DC Forecasted-Revenues

As with many public school districts in Ohio, Dublin City Schools relies heavily on local property taxes to fund its operations. In fact, 85 percent of the district’s revenue comes from real estate taxes paid by local residents and businesses. This high percentage highlights the importance of local contributions in sustaining the district’s educational services.

In Ohio, public school funding is a partnership between the state and local school districts. However, because Dublin City Schools serves a community with higher-than-average property values and income levels, the district receives a smaller portion of state funding compared to other districts. Only 15 percent of Dublin’s revenue comes from the state, a stark contrast to districts that rely more heavily on state contributions.

The state’s funding formula is designed to equalize resources by providing additional support to districts with less capacity to raise funds locally. In Dublin, the opposite is true. Both the district’s assessed property values and community income levels are above average, resulting in a lower share of state support.

Passage of Issue 12

In November 2023, the passage of Issue 12 provided the district with a critical revenue boost. This 7.9 mill operating levy will help Dublin City Schools maintain a positive cash balance through fiscal year 2028. However, despite this temporary relief, the district will return to deficit spending in fiscal year 2026 due to increasing costs related to staffing, benefits, equipment and services.

Enrollment growth continues to be a significant factor driving up costs. As more students join the district, additional staff, resources and facilities are needed. Salaries and benefits alone account for 85 percent of the district’s expenditures, a number that is expected to rise with both student and staff growth.

In response to these financial pressures, the district has implemented a Responsible Staffing Plan (RSP) designed to “right-size” staffing levels and manage costs more efficiently.

Nevertheless, as expenditures are projected to outpace revenues starting in fiscal year 2026, the district will likely need to propose another levy in fiscal year 2027 or fiscal year 2028 to ensure financial stability.

Updates and future considerations

A key update in the forecast is the inclusion of state revenue for all-day kindergarten, set to

In line with the Responsible Staffing Plan, the district is committed to maintaining its certified staff at 1,430 through the 2027-28 academic year, allowing the all-day kindergarten expansion to proceed without additional staffing costs.

Additionally, the district is mindful of property value growth and reappraisals, which have provided a revenue boost and also carry uncertainty.

Franklin and Delaware counties saw property values increase by more than $1 billion in 2023, a 26.87 percent rise. Continued growth in property values is anticipated, so the district is closely monitoring tax collections and potential legislative changes that could impact future revenue.

Looking forward

The five-year forecast is not just a financial document – it’s a road map for the district’s future.

As Dublin City Schools moves forward, the district remains committed to managing its financial resources responsibly. While the passage of Issue 12 has provided short-term relief, the forecast indicates that future challenges are on the horizon.

The district’s leadership will continue to explore cost-saving measures and advocate for equitable funding. With careful planning and community support, Dublin City Schools is prepared to navigate the challenges ahead and continue delivering excellence in education.

Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer at Dublin City Schools.