Dublin City Schools celebrates its alumni

There’s a special kind of joy that fills the room when Dublin alumni gather – a warmth that comes from shared roots, long friendships and stories that span generations.

This fall, Dublin City Schools hosted two signature events that beautifully captured that spirit: the annual Golden Grads Luncheon and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Both gatherings, rich with laughter, reflection and pride, highlighted what makes the Dublin community so extraordinary: its people.

On Friday, Oct. 3, the Golden Grads Luncheon brought together alumni who graduated more than 50 years ago. Held at the Country Club at Muirfield Village, the event reached capacity this year – with a waitlist – underscoring just how cherished this tradition has become.

Guests arrived from across the country and beyond, with attendees traveling from Virginia, Wyoming, Texas, Florida and even as far as Australia. Among the honored guests were members of the Class of 1950, marking an incredible 75 years since graduation.

“The Golden Grads event reminds us that Dublin City Schools isn’t just about buildings or classes. It’s about people whose lives remain intertwined for decades,” says Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen, who shared district updates and a look ahead at future goals at the event.

Jennifer Hinderer, coordinator of secondary pathways and partnerships, also spoke, highlighting new academic programs that ensure today’s students have opportunities as innovative as the alumni who came before them.

As attendees settled into conversation, their stories shifted naturally from memories to meaning. Alumni compared how their high school experiences shaped their careers, families and values, discussing teachers who made a difference, the evolution of the community and how education has changed over time. For district leaders, those reflections offer more than sentiment; they provide perspective from people who have lived the long arc of Dublin’s growth.

Many classes extended their reunions into the weekend, touring former school buildings, exploring Bridge Park, and visiting the new Dublin History Museum, tangible reminders of the progress made since their own school days.

Just a week earlier, on Sept. 26, that same sense of pride and continuity took center stage at the 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held at the Dublin Coffman High School Performing Arts Center. The district honored eight remarkable individuals – alumni and educators whose achievements and service continue to reflect the excellence that defines Dublin City Schools.

The Distinguished Alumni category recognized five graduates who have made an impact on the global stage:

Dr. Jessica Ashooh (Coffman ’02), now vice president of public policy at Reddit, has shaped conversations around diplomacy, technology and freedom of expression.

Andrea Buccilla (Jerome ’06), an award-winning director and executive producer, uses storytelling to amplify underrepresented voices in women’s sports and beyond.

Buccilla’s husband, Carey Kight (Jerome ’06), a veteran-turned-filmmaker and entrepreneur, has combined military discipline with creative passion, championing both storytelling and veterans’ transition to civilian life.

Andrew Powers (Dublin High ’94), Commander of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, represents leadership and service at the highest level, mentoring future aviators through the Dublin City Schools Aviation Academy.

Dr. Tyler TerMeer (Dublin Scioto ’01), CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, received distinction for his tireless leadership in health equity and justice.

The Young Alumni Achievement Award honored two entrepreneurial innovators from the Class of 2014: Oliver Lewis and Kyle Vandeveer. Lewis, founder of Lewis Designs Custom Cabinetry, turned a one-man workshop into a multimillion-dollar enterprise rooted in craftsmanship and community. Vandeveer, founder of Intrism, transformed a college project into a global brand of 3D marble puzzles that inspire creativity and engineering curiosity – and continues to mentor Dublin students through the Entrepreneurship Academy.

John Witt, longtime Dublin Scioto teacher and coach, earned the Outstanding Service Award for his decades of impact as an educator, mentor and community builder. From his Veterans Story Event project to his award-winning classroom leadership, Witt embodies the heart of Dublin’s mission.

Together, the Golden Grads and Hall of Fame inductees reflect the full span of Dublin City Schools’ history, from the earliest graduates who helped establish its reputation for excellence to the innovators and leaders shaping the world today. Their achievements stand as living proof that the same quality of education that places Dublin among the top-ranked districts in Ohio and the nation continues to inspire success long after graduation.

Bringing alumni back reminds the community of what has always set Dublin apart: exceptional schools producing exceptional people whose influence reaches far beyond the classroom.

“Every alumnus is a reflection of the teachers, staff and community who helped shape them,” Marschhausen says. “When we celebrate our graduates, we celebrate Dublin itself.”

Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer for Dublin City Schools.