Dublin City Schools’ creative approach to animal-assisted education and social-emotional learning

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This summer, the typical sounds of the Indian Run Elementary playground were replaced by the soft whinnying of miniature horses and the ecstatic giggles of dozens of children. A group of children gathered in a tight circle, their eyes wide as they came face-to-face with their furry visitors. For many of the students, it was their very first time seeing an equine up close.

Thanks to local nonprofit Dreams on Horseback, Dublin City Schools’ elementary children were able to have this hands-on experience. The organization provided four Minis on the Move visits throughout the summer, assisting the district in its commitment to supporting student wellness and social-emotional health.

Dreams on Horseback says horses are known for their ability to read humans’ nonverbal cues and give clear nonverbal feedback. This helps people build confidence, regulate their senses and improve social skills. Horses are also known to be intuitive and nonjudgmental. Students who were initially nervous around the mini horses and ponies eventually warmed up to them because of the animals’ sensitive nature.

During the visits, an equine specialist taught the students about the different body parts of the animals. To provide sensory experiences, the children brushed their manes, fed them hay, petted them and helped guide the horses with a rope. The students laughed and squealed throughout the entire experience, creating memories many of them will never forget.

But this hands-on experience with horses represents only a portion of a larger mission within Dublin City Schools. Throughout the year, students encounter a variety of animals as educators discover that unique classroom companions – whether they have shells or four legs – can be powerful partners in student learning and growth.

Several times a year, Sells Middle School and Chapman Elementary School welcome visits from staff members’ dogs. Students feed the pups treats and take plenty of pictures. Similar to their equine friends, these four-legged visitors offer many benefits; their companionship is known to improve children’s behavior, reduce anxiety, increase attendance and help with social-emotional development. These special visits always lift the schools’ spirits, bringing joy to students and staff alike.

Over at Karrer Middle School, students have turtles as classroom pets. Teachers use the reptiles to help children learn about ecosystems, anatomy, thermoregulation and habitats.

The turtles have their own ponds, aquariums and enclosures to live in. They have rocks by the window to sunbathe, hollowed-out logs to sleep in and friends to spend time with. Plus, they get plenty of affection from the middle school students.

There are many animal lovers at Dublin City Schools, and the district works to introduce students to as many kinds as possible. Animals can act as a social bridge for students who may struggle to connect with their peers or teachers, helping create safe, non-threatening spaces for students of all abilities. Whether visiting for a day or living in a classroom year-round, these animal companions help both students and staff learn, grow and thrive.

Delaney Ruth is a Digital Media Specialist at Dublin City Schools.