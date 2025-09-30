Message from Dublin City Manager| October/November 2025

A Message from City Manager Megan O’Callaghan

Dublin’s Events Bring Us Together and Set Us Apart

I’m proud to share that Dublin has once again been named an IFEA World Festival & Event City by the International Festivals & Events Association. This award honors cities that demonstrate exceptional leadership in event planning, strong public-private partnerships and vibrant cultural programming. It reflects our City's ongoing commitment to producing world-class events and fostering meaningful connections that enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike.

Dublin previously received this honor in 2012 and 2014. To be recognized again places us among a distinguished group of cities worldwide whose infrastructure, investments and cultural offerings contribute to an exceptional quality of life.

In Dublin, we know that great events don’t just happen. They are the result of collaboration, careful planning and a community that cares. From the world-renowned Dublin Irish Festival and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday to our cherished St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Independence Day Celebration, our event calendar reflects a strong sense of place and civic pride. These experiences bring our residents together, welcome visitors from across the globe and support local businesses, all while reinforcing the inclusive spirit that defines Dublin.

This recognition also speaks to the importance of our public spaces. Since opening in 2021, Riverside Crossing Park has become a signature destination and a vibrant gathering space in the heart of Downtown Dublin. It hosts events of all kinds, celebrating cultural traditions, seasonal experiences and community engagement.

Its flexible green spaces, riverfront views and pedestrian pathways create an ideal setting for inclusive programming that reflects Dublin’s welcoming character.

Our broader amenities reinforce this sense of community: 18 hotels with more than 2,400 rooms and suites, two public outdoor swimming pools, a state-of-the-art recreation center, a skate park, 150+ miles of shared-use paths and over 1,300 acres of parkland across 64 developed parks.

We are also home to premier cultural and recreational destinations. The Abbey Theater has been named Broadway World Columbus’ favorite local theater for three years running. Muirfield Village Golf Club remains the only venue in the world to have hosted the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup.

This international honor builds on the momentum of national and local recognition. The Dublin Irish Festival was named the 2025 Readers’ Choice for Best Cultural Festival in America by USA Today and recognized as Best Suburban Festival by CityScene magazine in its 2024 “Best of the ‘Bus” awards.

All these honors are shared accomplishments. They reflect the continued investment of City Council and the dedication of our staff, partners, volunteers, sponsors and attendees who make Dublin’s events a source of pride year after year.

Thank you for helping make Dublin a global city of choice and a community worth celebrating.

Sincerely,

Megan O’Callaghan

Dublin City Manager