Message from Dublin City Manager| December 2025/January 2026

A Message from City Manager Megan O'Callaghan

Fostering a greener Dublin together

Expand Courtesy of City of Dublin Megan O'Callaghan, Dublin City Manager

The City of Dublin continues to lead with purpose as we build a more resilient, connected and sustainable community. In October, Dublin City Council adopted the Dublin Sustainability Plan, a strategic framework focused on protecting resources, enhancing quality of life and preparing for the future.

The plan outlines four focus areas: modeling sustainable leadership, designing sustainable communities, supporting the natural environment and achieving zero waste. These areas will guide our policies, investments and services as we work to become the most sustainable global city of choice.

Key actions include establishing zero-waste City events, revising codes and stormwater management plans to support sustainable development, modeling energy conservation best practices, updating neighborhood guidelines for trees and hedgerows, amending erosion control plans to preserve vegetation, and expanding waste diversion through a new compost drop-off location and evaluating recycling access for multi-family residents.

Dublin’s 47% waste diversion rate, exceeding state and national averages, reflects our community’s shared commitment to sustainability.

While the City leads system implementation, lasting success depends on community-wide action. Residents can support our goals in many ways. Composting food waste, including pumpkins at seasonal drop-off points, helps keep organic material out of the landfill.

Electronics can be recycled at the Dublin Service Center during weekday drop-offs, and Styrofoam is accepted 24/7 at our dedicated site. Medications may be safely disposed of at the Justice Center drop box or during Drug Takeback events held throughout the year.

The City offers Document Destruction days, curbside recycling, an on-demand chipper service and a ten-week leaf collection to make sustainable practices more accessible. Each spring, Sustainable Saturday provides a one-stop opportunity to recycle everything from hazardous household materials to clothing. We also partner with organizations such as One Dublin and Goodwill, which accept donations throughout the year. The Community Backyards rebate program supports native planting and water-smart practices, while City staff offer guidance

and permitting assistance to those considering solar panels.

Volunteerism also plays a vital role. The Mike Utt Scioto River Cleanup brings the community together each year to preserve one of Dublin’s most cherished natural resources and exemplifies community-led stewardship.

Every action – whether planting a native tree, recycling responsibly or volunteering – brings us closer to a cleaner, healthier and more vibrant Dublin. Together, we can protect and enhance our shared environment for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Megan O’Callaghan

Dublin City Manager