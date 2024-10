Dublin Calendar for October/November 2024

Wednesdays through Nov. 20

Food Truck Wednesdays

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Tues., Oct. 1

Taste of Dublin

5:30-8 p.m.

The Wendy’s Company

1 Dave Thomas Blvd.

www.dublinchamber.org

Thurs.-Sat., Oct. 3-5

A Walking in the Woods presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin

Thurs. and Fri.: 7 p.m.

Sat.: 1 and 7 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sun., Oct. 6

Sundays at Scioto: Hoodoo Soul Band

5-7 p.m.

Scioto Park

7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Sat., Oct. 12

Running of the Bullies

9 a.m.

Scioto Park

7377 Riverside Dr.

www.buckeyebulldogrescue.org

Fridays-Sundays, Oct. 11-27

Boo at the Zoo

10 a.m-8 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Fri.-Sun., Oct. 11-13

Vintage Home Market – “Welcome Home” by the City Mercantile

Fri. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Franklin County Fairgrounds

4100 Columbia St.

www.thecitymercantile.com

Thurs.-Fri., Oct. 17-18

City of Dublin Halloween Spooktacular

Thurs. 4-8 p.m.

Fri. 1-5 p.m.

Coffman Park

5600 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.com

Thurs., Oct. 17

Night Market at North Market Bridge Park

6-9 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

Thurs.-Sun., Fri.-Sun., Oct. 24-27, Nov. 1-3

See No Evil presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin

Oct. 24-26, Nov. 1: 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, Nov. 3: 2 p.m.

Nov. 2: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Sat.-Sun., Nov. 2-3

Club Ohio Fall Classic

SportsOhio

6314 Cosgray Rd.

www.clubohiosoccer.com

Sun., Nov. 3

Because You Can 5K

10 a.m.-noon

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.runsignup.com

Fri., Nov. 8

Taste of the Market Gala

7-10 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

Sat., Nov. 9

Harvest Market at Bridge Park

9 a.m.-midnight

Bridge Park

6741 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

Mon., Nov. 11

Dublin Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grounds of Remembrance in Dublin Veterans Park

77 N. High St.

www.dublinveterans.com

Fri.-Sun., Nov. 15-17

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin

Fri.: 7 p.m.

Sat. and Sun.: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Fridays, Nov. 22-Jan. 5

Wildlights

5-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 West Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Fri.-Sun., Nov 22-24

City Jail presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin

Fri.-Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov.

Sun., Nov. 24

Not Your Mama’s Holiday Craft Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Exchange

6520 Riverside Dr.

www.notyourmamascraftmarket.com

Thurs., Nov. 28

Flying Feather Four Miler

9-11 a.m.

The Club at Corazon

7155 Corazon Dr.

www.theflyingfeather.com