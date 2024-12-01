Letter from the Dublin City Manager: A Sense of Belonging

With the holiday season upon us, thoughts turn to family, traditions

and community. This time of year, many seek togetherness and belonging. We return to hometowns where our roots run deep and welcome others into spaces we have made our own. It’s a season for connecting and celebrating, and the Dublin community comes together in many ways – from the annual City of Dublin Tree Lighting to festive ice skating in Riverside Crossing Park to plenty of holiday themed events in Downtown Dublin.

While this is a season of joy, it also can foster feelings of loneliness and disconnection, which the City is working hard to address. We learned through the recent Dublin Community Health Needs Assessment, that 75% of residents feel only moderately or not at all connected to their neighbors. In response, Dublin has established a work group focused on enhancing connectedness among residents.

The group is exploring ideas and having conversations with engaged citizens, neighborhood leaders and other stakeholders about their best practices for encouraging community connections. Through their work, the group intends to create an event planning toolkit for use throughout the City. Additionally, in January 2025, we will host a gathering with our faith community to discuss belonging and explore how we can better serve our residents. This event is part of our broader strategy to engage with all segments of our community. These efforts aim to enhance and build upon our already established programs, priorities and partnerships. Our relationship with local nonprofit organizations is active and robust, enabling us to effectively meet the needs of our community. This collaboration ensures that we remain resilient, sustainable and always connected.

Our City’s planning initiatives also emphasize creating thoughtful, well-planned livable neighborhoods that encourage social interaction and physical health. Our recently adopted Envision Dublin Community Plan update says, “Dublin will continue to be known as welcoming and prosperous to all” and “create thoughtful, well-planned, livable neighborhoods, which encourage social interaction, physical health, recreation and amenities.”

Our commitment to connectedness extends beyond physical spaces. City Council and the dedicated team of public servants who work for Dublin are committed to community engagement in everything that we do. Our dozens of public meetings and community events each year provide many opportunities to be involved. The City’s Outreach & Engagement team oversees various programs that facilitate learning, serving and engaging, ensuring that everyone who seeks to be involved can do so in meaningful ways. Our Recreation Services team continuously programs for healthy interactive activities, fostering a sense of community and belonging.

Social connectedness is a basic human need essential for both individual and community health. Research consistently shows that being connected to social groups, causes, cultures or places enhances health and longevity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that those with stronger social bonds are more likely to live longer, healthier lives, and that is what we want for our residents.

In Dublin, our employees are encouraged to value their impact and make a difference. This idea extends to our residents. Never underestimate the role you can play in being a good citizen and a great neighbor. Thank you for being an integral part of what makes Dublin exceptional. Let’s continue to connect, build relationships and create an environment where everyone feels they belong.

Sincerely,

Megan O’Callaghan

Dublin City Manager