Dublin Arts Council offers a space for young artists to share work

For the past 23 years, the work of artists, grades K-12, has filled the galleries of Dublin Arts Council in a special exhibition titled “Emerging.” This year, the vibrant exhibition is back under a new name: “In the Making.” The exhibition will be on view through Feb. 27 in the Dublin Arts Council galleries.

Why student art exhibitions matter

Student exhibitions are more than a chance to hang artwork on a gallery wall. They give students the opportunity to explore what makes their voice unique while discovering creative connections. Preparing their artwork for exhibition encourages critical thinking, problem-solving and storytelling.

Each January, Dublin Arts Council invites students and their families to an opening reception for the exhibition. It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to be present to share their artwork with their families, peers and community.

Artists in the making

The student exhibition features an inspiring range of work, from crayon drawings to paintings to ceramics and metal sculptures.

Eighth grader Quinn Summers first submitted artwork in 2023, when he welded a stainless-steel sculpture titled “Swan.” He learned how to weld from his neighbor, a welder himself, who taught Summers in his home studio. “Swan” won Best in Show for grades 3-5 that year.

“It was a cool opportunity to show off a cool thing I made,” Summers says.

He returned to the exhibition in 2025 with “Embers”, a vase created using more advanced techniques he learned during welding classes he took at the Cultural Arts Center, earning an honorable mention.

Many students submit year after year, showing off their growing skills and passions. One such student, Saanvi Basireddy, is an eighth grader from Dublin whose oil pastel artworks and paintings have become an eagerly anticipated presence in the exhibition.

“I submitted my artwork so I could celebrate each paint stroke and the diligence behind every one of my artworks with the Dublin community,” Basireddy says. “I love painting because the canvas masterfully captures powerful moments better than any memory or snapshot could!”

Beyond the gallery walls

When students engage with the wider community, something powerful can happen. “In the Making” connects students with professional artists and educators through workshops designed especially for participating artists.

For some students, the experience can be transformative – sparking mentorships, opening doors to new opportunities or even leading to the first sale of an artwork.

“It’s important to help students share their work with the community,” says Kayanaat Chaudhry, Dublin Arts Council administrative and community relations coordinator. “It builds confidence and helps them form meaningful relationships with peers and arts professionals alike.”

Raygan Barrett is the Director of Design & Marketing at Dublin Arts Council.