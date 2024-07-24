Dublin Arts Council celebrates 40 years

Beginning with dedication

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra playing at the dedication of Scioto Park, inspired the creation of the Dublin Arts Council in 1983. And, DAC has continued to offer the free concert series (Sundays at Scioto) every year since (with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

“We work to bring a different variety of music every season,” says David Guion, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Dublin Arts Council.

Sundays at Scioto

Partnering with class acts, a local entertainment agency as well as corporate and community sponsors, this year’s lineup is the best yet. Featuring the OSU Alumni Marching Band, Fleetwood Gold, Angela Perley & The Howlin Moons and Hoodoo Soul Band.

New this season, each concert will begin with an opening act featuring local up-and-coming artists. The concerts will take place on four consecutive Sundays from Sept. 15-Oct. 6 from 5-7 p.m.

The concert series continues at Scioto Park, also home to the first Art in Public Places public artwork, Leatherlips which was created by Boston artist Ralph Helmick. The sculpture, dedicated in 1990, is a 12-foot portrait of the Wyandot leader made with various sizes of native limestone stacked and mortared. It has become an iconic feature of the park.

Staff dedicated to a mission

DAC has grown along with the Sundays at Scioto concert series offering a variety of programming including Art in Public Places, Riverboxes™, ARTboxes, Visual Arts Series and Community Grants.

DAC’s six full-time employees have a diverse range of experience and expertise in arts administration, arts education, design and community engagement that helps them realize their vision for and with the Dublin community.

“The Dublin Arts Council staff is collaborative and innovative,” Guion says. “They work together in unique ways to do the best possible work for the community.”

The importance of the arts in our community

Integrating the arts into our community enriches everyone. Art is a powerful and humanizing way to communicate experiences across cultures and social groups. Engaging with the arts encourages us to go beyond the surface and think critically and creatively about the world around us. Increasing evidence shows that engagement with arts and culture improves physical and mental health, and a community that invests in the arts also attracts new residents, visitors and businesses.

Celebrate with us

We hope to continue improving lives through the convergence of creativity, curiosity and well-being for all who live, work, visit, learn and play in Dublin for another 40 years.

Come celebrate 40 years of the arts in Dublin. Join us for a public art event, exhibition opening, artist-led workshop, explore an ARTbox or stop by the Dublin Arts Center and grounds; Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and every second Saturday 11-2 p.m.

Visit dublinarts.org for more information on our upcoming programs and events.

Raygan Barrett is the Communications Manager at Dublin Arts Council.