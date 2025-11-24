Dublin and Mashiko celebrate 10th anniversary of Friendship City agreement

True friendship has a way of bridging distance, and in the case of Dublin, Ohio, that bridge reaches all the way to Mashiko, Japan.

As the two cities celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Friendship City agreement – signed on Dec. 15, 2015 – they honor a genuine bond built on years of cultural exchange, art and connection. With the evolution of that relationship, Dublin and Mashiko not only reflect on what’s been achieved, but also look ahead to what’s next.

A rhythmic relationship

Years before the official Friendship Agreement was signed, Dublin and Mashiko first became connected through the art of Japanese taiko drumming.

In 2003, the Ohio Arts Council invited legendary taiko artist Eitetsu Hayashi to lead a year-long residency at Davis Middle School, inspiring today’s Dublin Taiko group.

In 2013, Dr. Isao Yamakawa – a native of Mashiko and resident of Dublin, and current JASCO (Japan-America Society of Central Ohio) Membership Committee Chair – proposed a joint concert between Dublin Taiko and the local Mashiko taiko group, Tenjin Kaze no Kai, as they were both founded under the guidance of Hayashi. This proposal would eventually pave the way for the official agreement between the cities.

“We had a strong relationship with the Consulate General of Japan in Detroit and a large Japanese population, and we had (already) talked about a sister-city relationship,” says Michael Keenan, who was Dublin’s mayor at the time (2014-2016).

In March of 2015, Keenan visited Mashiko to propose the agreement. Shortly after, Dublin Taiko traveled to Mashiko for a collaborative performance with Tenjin Kaze no Kai – fulfilling Isao’s vision.

After a second visit to Mashiko by Dublin City staff later that year in September, Mashiko Mayor Tomoyuki Otsuka visited Dublin in December, culminating in the formal signing of the Friendship City agreement.

“We were received very warmly … and both fascinated with how each other did business,” says Keenan. “(The relationship) seemed to be an obvious one.”

Strength in exchange and the art of connection

Mutually beneficial for both Dublin and Mashiko, the Friendship City agreement enhances daily life in both cities by strengthening cultural understanding, educational exchange and community connection. Whether through collaborative taiko performances and art exhibitions, or educational workshops and cultural festivals, the relationship has given both communities a chance to learn not only what makes them unique, but also what they have in common.

“(It’s) greatly strengthened cultural and educational ties by fostering mutual appreciation through exchange events and opening doors to student programs that promote global awareness,” says Isao. “(And) it has deeply enriched the Japanese-American community in Dublin by fostering pride in cultural heritage and creating meaningful opportunities to share Japanese traditions with the broader community, contributing to a more inclusive and culturally vibrant city.”

At the center of these collaborations, art remains the heartbeat of the Dublin-Mashiko friendship. Alongside the taiko bond, Dublin has a strong public art program and Mashiko is globally acclaimed for its pottery.

In 2017, the Dublin Arts Council (DAC) displayed a ceramic art exhibition by Ikuzo Fujiwara, a world-renowned ceramic mural artist celebrated for his intricate craftsmanship and his work’s deep connection to Japanese modern art.

“The (exhibition) not only highlighted Mashiko’s rich ceramic heritage but also served as a powerful cultural bridge,” says Isao.

In 2023, Mashiko gifted Dublin additional pottery, and in return, Dublin gifted Mashiko a decanter, as the city is also well-known for its sake production. Through these types of exchanges, both communities have opened each other’s eyes to new perspectives.

“Language is not required to understand art. It eliminates barriers,” says Dr. Keiko Yamakawa, who is a DAC board member, vice president of the Mashiko International Exchange Association (MIX) and Isao’s wife.

Similarly, Isao adds, “When we brought Dublin Taiko to Japan, the groups couldn’t understand each other much but still became friends quickly. Hospitality is not about language either.”

Additionally, the friendship proves economically beneficial and has set the standard for Dublin’s commitment to international relationships for years to come.

“The relationship with Mashiko has strengthened our ties with Japan, a country that plays a vital role in our local economy and business community,” says the Dublin City Director of Economic Development Jeremiah Gracia. “We deeply value the partnerships we’ve built with Japanese companies and the cultural connections that enrich life here in Dublin. This long-standing relationship reflects our commitment to being a globally connected city that celebrates collaboration, innovation and friendship.”

Friendship for the future

In honor of the anniversary, Dublin Taiko will return to Mashiko for a third joint concert in May 2026, where Eitetsu Hayashi and his taiko ensemble will join the performance. The following day, an exchange event will bring together middle and high school students from Mashiko and Dublin to nurture the next generation of international friendship.

The DAC will also welcome another pottery exhibition by Masayuki Miyajima – an artist who received his training in Mashiko – and a dedicated video exchange will be shared online, featuring commemorative messages from the mayors of Dublin and Mashiko, which will highlight the relationship’s history, its positive impact on both communities and the shared vision for the future.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.