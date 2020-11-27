DJHS students overcome civic youth apathy

For many high schoolers, binge watching NBC’s Parks and Rec is how they learn about government functions. While the main character, Leslie Knope, is a fun example of someone who encourages civic engagement, it takes more than television to get young people involved in politics.

For Dublin Jerome High School students Nikhil Srivastava, Ankit Srivastava, Michelle Yang, Jessica Li and Ashley Tarrant, getting involved in politics came naturally. And in December 2019, the students got together to discuss the idea of civic youth apathy.

Nikhil, Ankit and Ashley were taking an AP government class, reading about the founding principles of our country and learning about government processes. The heavy workload of the course covered a lot of ground, but there was one book in particular that stood out to them.

“The only piece that really hit on civic apathy was Bowling Alone,” says Ankit. “A lot of the political theory goes to show how much people really have a part in politics. Especially in today’s modern world where education is at an all-time high, people are more learned than ever, but it seems that our voter percentage rates are even lower than ever.”

The students came up with a mission statement to address this fundamental issue, and Ohio Political Engagement Program (PEP) was born. While all of the founding students are students at DJHS, the organization is not affiliated with the school.

“We’re actually established as a 501c nonprofit,” says Ashley, director of marketing for the group. “We’re not like a club that’s located at just Jerome.”

Entirely student run, Ohio PEP engages with students, elected officials and representatives who discuss the functions of their roles and of the government.

“Our goal is to educate, engage and empower young people in politics,” says Nikhil, PEP president. “We figured the most interesting way for young people to get involved (in politics) is to be able to listen to elected officials and civic leaders directly and view government processes firsthand.”

Some of the experts the students have interviewed include Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes and Ohio House Representative Beth Liston. In October, Ohio PEP interviewed Harvard University department of sociology professor Theda Skocpol.

“(Skocpol) actually worked with Robert Putnam, who published Bowling Alone, so that was pretty interesting because a lot of the people who come to our meetings have taken AP Government and know about that,” says Nikhil.

Ohio PEP is non-partisan, so the group invites speakers from across the political spectrum in an effort to bring audience members information from both sides of the aisle.

“Our main goal with Ohio PEP isn’t to force an ideology on somebody, it’s to give kids the tools to form their own opinions,” says Ankit. “We want to give people the power to create their own mindset.”

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. The student executive members have seen more and more students engaging with topics and interacting with their speakers. Even the speakers have encouraged Ohio PEP to keep doing what they’re doing.

“A lot of the speakers that we brought in have been pretty excited about the idea,” Nikhil says. “They’ve been supportive of young people getting active.”

Besides facilitating the discussions, Ohio PEP is working on other special projects, including a voter registration drive where members helped other students register to vote.

“We have a lot of things in the works,” says Ankit. “Right now, on our website, we just finished setting up our donation button.”

The young non profit is in process of figuring out how best to utilize donations.

One future goal is to create an internship for students who want to be engaged in politics, though funds may also be used to secure more speakers and widen the non profit’s public presence to reach more students.

At its very first meeting with Groomes, Ohio PEP connected with students from all three Dublin high schools, but the goal is to expand outside of Dublin and reach all of central Ohio.

“The biggest tool at our disposal is social media,” says Ankit. “All of us have decent social connections, so we really try to spread the message not just through friends but through social media by sharing to our stories and stuff like that.”

It’s impressive to see how quickly Ohio PEP has grown, and even more impressive considering that the executive team are juniors and seniors in high school.

“We have a lot of (school) work, but we still try to stay on top of our non profit organization,” Ankit says. “We try to put in as much effort as possible, because if you really want to get something done, no obstacle is too big.”

Connect with Ohio PEP!

Web: www.ohpep.org

Instagram: @ohio_pep

Email: ohiopep1@gmail.com

Sarah Robinson is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.