DCRC cooking and baking classes teach kids how to work in the kitchen

Expand Christa Aylward

Knowing your way around the kitchen is a valuable life skill, which is why the Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) offers a variety of cooking and baking classes year-round for all ages.

The DCRC offers monthly cooking and baking classes and week-long summer camps designed just for youth and teens. Some classes include learning basic kitchen techniques, kitchen safety, how to follow recipes and general cooking and baking.

Starting from a young age can help strengthen cooking techniques and other important life skills. Cooking and baking classes offer a way to give children confidence, knowledge and memories they will take with them for the rest of their lives.

In the kitchen

Expand Christa Aylward

As children grow older and start staying home alone, it is important for them to know what tools are available and how to use them safely. Other aspects of kitchen safety taught in the classes are the importance of washing hands and the role germs play in the kitchen.

The DCRC caters to all ages and skill levels, with each group having a different curriculum that builds on top of each other. Children can learn and master kitchen techniques such as chopping, mixing, how to follow a recipe and the correct way to measure ingredients.

Cooking involves problem-solving and applies science and math concepts, which can help support children's learning in the classroom.

Although the DCRC does offer classes centered around sweet treats, Recreation Administrator Kim Wigram says another goal is to encourage and educate children about healthy eating, whether it is learning how to meal prep or the correct ratios of nutrients.

“Primarily, the goal is that our participants are learning valuable life skills – independence in the kitchen and how to safely utilize kitchen equipment,” says Wigram. “Especially for these youth programs sort of setting that baseline for kitchen safety, healthy snacks.”

Beyond the kitchen

Expand Christa Aylward

While classes can help a child learn basic cooking and baking skills, they also help develop and build essential life skills.

A couple of the instructors at the DCRC, Christa Aylward, owner of SweetsbyChrista, and Rochell Mayo-Barrett and Tarey Halls, owners of Young Chefs Academy, highlight the additional benefits outside of learning how to cook.

“I love (cooking and baking) because every creation is different and they’re so unique and it’s really neat to see the kids’ creativity come out,” says Aylward.

The classes are a great sensory experience, especially for younger children. For those who love to get messy, cooking offers a fun and controlled way for kids to get some flour on them while learning.

Cooking can help with fine motor skills and coordination through actions such as squeezing an icing bag or holding a bowl and mixing.

The classes also provide children with an encouraging environment and offer opportunities to develop leadership skills.

Beyond developing technical skills, cooking and baking are great ways for parents to bond with their children.

The DCRC offers classes that children and parents can attend together. During these classes, Aylward likes to tell parents how to modify recipes to do at home with their kids. She also discusses ways to get your child into the kitchen at home such as having them pour or stir ingredients in.

“Seeing the kids’ confidence in that (cooking) is great because maybe they might not be the most athletic or maybe not be the most graceful, but they can cook,” says Mayo-Barrett. “The kitchen doesn’t require you to be either of those things. It just requires you to be present and willing to put in the effort and create delicious meal.”

Korrigan Craddock is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.