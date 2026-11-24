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Saunas and cold plunges both offer benefits for mental and physical health, and you don’t have to go far to enjoy them. In fact, you may not even have to leave your home.

According to UCLA Health, saunas can reduce stress, increase circulation, improve blood pressure, help lower total cholesterol levels and decrease risk of heart-related diseases. Similarly, Cleveland Clinic reports that cold plunges can relieve sore muscles, improve circulation, help improve sleep quality and decrease inflammation. Alternating between the two, known as contrast therapy, can be even more beneficial.

With this knowledge, it’s no surprise that many Dublin homeowners have opted to take the plunge and add one or both of these features to their homes.

Laura Watson, design manager at The Cleary Company, has overseen several sauna renovations and installations in the area and believes such renovations are worth the investment.

“It’ll pay off in the long run,” Watson says. “You have the privacy of your own home, and then more members of your family can use it, because with a lot of packages (at fitness centers), you have to add additional people to use it.”

Thinking it through

Although Watson emphasizes the value of such renovations, she urges potential clients to consult with a doctor if they have never used a sauna or cold plunge before. While there are health benefits, they can also be risky for anyone with cardiovascular or pulmonary issues.

She also encourages those who are considering adding one to think about other home factors before committing.

“You need to pre-plan for electrical, plumbing, ceiling heights for saunas and drain locations for cold plunges,” she says. “It’s not as easy as taking a cold plunge tub and putting it in. The client needs to think about plumbing, electrical, HVAC, because all of those things can add to the cost.”

Beyond those practical considerations, Watson also has a recommendation for Dublin homeowners looking for the perfect spot to make a renovation.

“We’re taking out a lot of those old garden tubs,” she says. “That leaves a lot of space for you to be able to put a sauna or cold plunge in your primary bathroom.”

Design your dream home spa

Expand The Cleary Company

Once you’ve considered the practical factors involved in a sauna or cold plunge renovation, you can think about more creative aspects, such as design. Lighting and color can amplify health benefits by creating a calming, spa-like environment.

“They help with the circadian rhythm and energizing,” Watson says. “You want it to be relaxing.”

Neutral colors such as beige or soft colors such as seafoam green are most commonly recommended in bathrooms. To reduce stress, use indirect lighting from lamps, candles or natural light.

Watson also shares that, along with color and lighting, most people add other elements such as heated floors, heated towel bars and steam showers to enhance the spa-like atmosphere.

Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.