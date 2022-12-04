D’Angelo: Christine’s Christmas Concert approaches its final year

Colleen D'Angelo

A very dark door closed on April 13, 2003, when Dublin resident Christine Wilson and four other students died in an arson house fire near The Ohio State University campus.

This senseless tragedy and loss of life affected an entire community. I remember this fatal day in detail, as we lived next door to the Wilsons and Christine had been one of our babysitters. The shock was followed by sorrow, which was eventually followed by action as friends and neighbors rallied around the grief-stricken families. The goal was to create something positive from devastation, and a 5K road race was set up along with the Christine Wilson Foundation. The event ran for nine years and enabled the foundation to start awarding two annual $3,500 scholarships to eighth graders entering Bishop Watterson High School.

Another neighbor, Dr. Mark King, a radiologist and an exceptional pianist, felt called to go a different direction. He remembered Christine’s love of Christmas and holiday music, and he sat down to record a raw, heart-filled rendition of melodies in her honor. “I felt that since music helped me during this intensely dark time, maybe it would help others as well,” King says. 1,500 CDs sold quickly, and another 2,500 sold by Christmas. That marked the beginning of healing for many and a beautiful door opening to an unforeseen future.

An idea was born: to hold a Christmas concert with Mark playing piano and monies raised being donated to children’s charities. Christine was majoring in childhood education at Ohio University with plans of being an elementary school teacher.

“Christine’s life was going to be all about teaching and helping children,” says her father, Tim Wilson. “Through this philanthropic effort, we feel that we are providing for those children, for Christine.”

The first official Christine’s Christmas Concert took place in 2004 at OSU’s Weigel Auditorium and benefited the Childhood League Center. The event captured the distinct sadness that we all felt, but also celebrated the joy of Christine’s beautiful life.

Over $1.5 million has been raised through the generosity of sponsors and concertgoers since 2003. Dozens of children’s charities have benefited, including the Center for Child and Family Advocacy and Make-a-Wish. $500,000 was donated to the burn unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and it was renamed the Christine Wilson Burn Center. For this final year, all funds raised will go toward Special Olympics Ohio.

Jim Reiser is one of the original board members and has become close friends with the Kings and the Wilsons through this experience. “We are unique because we are a working volunteer board for a charity event that donates to other charities,” says Jim. He volunteered with the track and field events for Special Olympics Ohio last year and said it was so rewarding that he will continue for many years.

The Dec. 10 concert will be “The Finale,” marking a spectacular 19-year event in memory of an amazing 19-year-old woman. The audience and artists on stage will have a difficult time saying goodbye to this favorite annual tradition. “I never want to forget the emotional impact that Christine’s Christmas has had on me,” says Mark. For the last concert, there are sure to be a few surprises and not a dry eye in the house.

Mark has many favorite pieces, including his arrangement of “Angels We Have Heard on High”' and a unique take on “Jingle Bells” that flows from a jazz ballad to full-out swing, and back to a new age jazz ballad. The solo piece of “O Little Town of Bethlehem” has an improvisational section that uses dissonant notes to create tension while “Christmas Eve Sarajevo” brings the crowd to its feet.

Tim and Pam Wilson want the community to know how grateful they are for the continued love and support. “We deeply appreciate everyone’s time, energy and commitment to make Christine’s Christmas a success. It has been a true gift that allows Christine’s legacy to live on and to help children in central Ohio.” Their favorite song in the concert is “For Good,” sung by Mark's daughter, Laura, and her cousin, Carolyn King. “The lyrics from the musical Wicked are perfect and carry the pure message of the concert,” says Tim. Christine’s Christmas is a wonderful way to usher in the warmth of the holiday season. And although this sensational door is about to close, heaven knows that another door may soon open.

“I’ve heard it said that people come into our lives for a reason

Bringing something we must learn and we are led to those

Who help us most to grow if we let them and we help them in return

Well, I don’t know if I believe that’s true

But I know I’m who I am today because I knew you”

