Creative Houses for Display for Holly Days

Our CupCakery is a small bakery in Historic Dublin that celebrates children’s creativity and upholds merry traditions with its Historic Dublin Gingerbread House Showcase.

The festive gingerbread houses will be on display from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, as a part of Historic Dublin’s Holly Days.

Linda Kick, owner of Our CupCakery, heads up the event for the Historic Dublin Business Association, and thought the gingerbread house display in her shop would be a great addition. The gingerbread houses serve many purposes; civic engagement, student development and community involvement.

To get Dublin students involved, Kick teams up with Dublin Scioto High School teacher Bonnie Gamary. The event’s funds will benefit the American Cancer Society this year.

“Throughout all of this,” Gamary says, “they are practicing the 21st century skills in addition to reaching out and finding sponsors for the house with a donation to American Cancer Society for $100 per house. This is their demonstration of civic responsibility.”

“The idea was to get the community involved and students who might be interested in doing it. It’s great team building,” Kick adds. “My favorite part is seeing the creativity from the kids. Students learn job skills that are transferable to any career. They’re not just using traditional gingerbread houses. They actually make the dough and roll it out. I enjoy seeing the diversity of what the students have come up with.”

This is a unique way for students to hone new skills.

“We all have to work with teams,” Kick says. “It’s very holistic, real-life working experience and they get to finish with something unique.”

The Historic Gingerbread House Showcase is one of many activities in Dublin during Holly Days. The day kicks off with the 12 Elves of Dublin, includes a visit to Santa at the Dublin Toy Emporium from 1-4 p.m., and features live music and a raffle for a winter landscape from Gallery & Creative Studio.

“For the community as well, people get a chance to experience what the different businesses are,” Kick says. “It’s the fun experience of walking around a historic district.”

In addition to the gingerbread house displays, Scioto High School students also provide children’s activities so the little ones can play while the adults check out the houses. Donations are accepted.

Our CupCakery has a new location at 54 S. High St.

Caitlyn Blair is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.