Creating Forever - A Dublin Remodel

Within the past 30 years, Tom and Ronnie Christman have renovated five homes in and far beyond central Ohio (Florida, to be exact). But when the couple decided to move to Dublin for the green spaces and backyard wildlife, they found their forever home.

The home features large windows that overlook a wooded area, high ceilings and beautiful woodwork, but the general décor and appliances needed an update. After hearing positive reviews and seeing potential remodeling ideas, the couple hired Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers.

“They had exciting ideas, wonderful choices in their showroom, and their staff, designers, the labors and supervisors made sure we were happy and informed throughout the process,” Ronnie says.

“We didn’t have one bump in the road,” Tom adds. “Everything was professional and discussed along the way.”

The company renovated many spaces in the Christman's home, including the kitchen, a powder room and the master bathroom. The finished products now showcase the homeowner’s personalities – bold, classy and all-around glamorous.

Cooking Up Pizazz

The kitchen originally featured a warm color scheme with dark cabinets, a bulkier island and outdated appliances. The space now features a creamy white palate, custom-made island and stainless-steel appliances.

The new cabinets feature two glass doors to not only break-up the white in the backsplash and countertops, but showcase the Christman’s favorite dishes. As for the new Kitchen Aid appliances, since Ronnie cooks and bakes more than Tom, she wanted something aesthetically pleasing and reliable. She can prepare their favorite meals such as pot roast, spaghetti, chili or homemade cakes with complete ease.

“The man likes to eat,” Ronnie laughs.

Not everything changed, though. The view and how the kitchen and living room morph together is one of the couple’s favorite aspects.

“I love the window that looks out over the woods,” Ronnie says “And we’ve had a few parties and have lots of family functions over here, so the openness is nice.”

Tiny but Mighty

The powder room may be small, but it’s big in style.

The renovation began with the wallpaper, a design that caught Tom’s eye.

“I wanted something a little different and unique to us,” Tom says.

“I love how the black, silver and cream work together,” Ronnie adds. “It’s just an elegant room.”

Ronnie also made her mark in the space. The Cambria Summerhill quartz countertops actually feature specks of sparkling material, which glisten under the sconces mounted on the mirror.

“The countertops are really just beautiful,” Ronnie says. “It was the finishing touch.”

Fit for Royalty

While the entire master bathroom received a makeover, one section that really popped was the vanity and double sink corner.

The windows and skylight are original to the house, so the Christman’s wanted to use the natural light to create a lightly-colored, fresh space.

“I wanted something that would be sparkly and airy and the wallpaper has flecks of crystals in it, so when the light hits it, it’s bright and shiny and pretty,” Ronnie says. “And the chandelier is something Dave Fox added because they knew it was what our bathroom needed.”

The couple also added two details that normally aren’t seen in a bathroom: a small TV and a large area rug. Ronnie says the rug helps break up the creamy title. As for the TV, it’s perfect for catching the news while getting ready.

The extra-long vanity beneath the windows – where a large tub originally sat – is now a focal point. It's also an exceptional spot to enjoy the view that initially attracted Ronnie and Tom to the Dublin home.

“I love sitting at my vanity and watching the deer run across the back yard; I could sit there all day,” Ronnie says. “We found our forever home and we couldn’t be happier.”

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialists.