Dublin couple renovates home for the new bundle of joy

After purchasing a home mere blocks from Historic Dublin and Bridge Park, Jared and Charlotte Morello got to work fulfilling their dream – living in the perfect home in the perfect location. And while the location was right, the home needed some work.

“The location was key and the lot was beautiful, but the house was mediocre,” Charlotte says.

The couple began planning the remodel while the home was still in escrow in July 2021. With a then 1-year-old boy and a second baby boy on the way, it became a race against the clock to ensure the family of four could live comfortably in their new home.

Together, Jared and Charlotte planned the entire remodel, completed the interior remodel and then contacted NME Builders to carry out their vision for an addition.

“NME Builders was critical for obtaining all the necessary permits and approvals,” Charlotte says. “As our builder said, we were the brainpower and he was the manpower.”

The remodel, which began in August 2021, included an entire interior remodel that included opening up the floor plan and bringing in more natural light through an expansive living room, screen porch and deck addition. The Morellos also expanded the basement and made it into a functional, usable space.

Charlotte says the screen porch and open layout completely changed the dynamic and function of the house, allowing for more space for both daily living and entertaining.

In its entirety, the remodel and addition took nine months to complete. Supply chain stalls

created lags in the remodel, Charlotte says. The windows that were supposed to be delivered within six to eight weeks took six months to arrive. Finally, the remodel and addition were completed in April 2022.

“I was pregnant for the entire nine months it took to renovate,” Charlotte says. “(The painters) finished two days before I delivered. When my contractions started, I told them the time had run out.”

After welcoming their second child, the Morellos were able to begin settling into what has become their dream home.

“We have the space we need to live comfortably on a beautiful lot, in an incredibly friendly neighborhood,” Morello says.

Located in Waterford Village, Charlotte enjoys being able to raise her children so close to the heart of the Dublin community. The home is a two-minute walk to Historic Dublin and a 10-minute walk to Bridge Park.

Charlotte says she enjoys walking around the community with her family.

“We walk everywhere,” she says. “From groceries to school, daycare, brunch, happy hour, the library, the ravine. We have it all and we couldn’t be happier.”

