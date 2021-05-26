Cooking tips from 1943 Dublin PTA

The Dublin Historical Society was formed in October 1974 to discover, collect, and preserve documents

and materials relevant to the history of Dublin and the surrounding area. It also encourages preservation of historic sites and a study of local history.

The column Dublin: A Look Back, will feature historical facts, stories and people in Dublin’s colorful past.

The Dublin P.T.A. Cookbook was published on Dec. 21, 1943.

“These recipes are particularly interesting because the cookbook was prepared for homemakers in 1943 during World War II, when some items were rationed,” says Tom Holton, president of the Dublin Historical Society. “It would have been helpful for cooks to know what items were good substitutes for others when making food for the family.”

The book remains in the Dublin Historical Society collection and was a gift from Debra Keeler.

Lindberg Special Relish Recipe

By Helen Brooks

2 medium heads cabbage

12 mangos

8 large carrots

12 onions

2 cups salt

2 cups sugar

2 cups vinegar

1 tbsp. celery seed

1 tbsp. mustard seed

Grind all of the vegetables together and add salt. Let stand 2 or 3 hours. Drain. Add sugar, vinegar, celery seed and mustard seed. Mix well and seal. Do not cook.

× 1 of 2 Expand Shanachie, a student-run Dublin High School magazine of local culture and history, published “secret” recipes by some of the best community cooks. × 2 of 2 Expand Shanachie, a student-run Dublin High School magazine of local culture and history, published “secret” recipes by some of the best community cooks. Prev Next

Tom Holton is the President of the Dublin Historical Society, a nonprofit educational organization with a mission to collect and preserve the history of the Dublin area and make it available to the public. The Historical Society website has information and can be reached at www.dublinohiohistory.org.