Community Service Day pays it forward

On May 1, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce will host the city’s 21st annual Leadership Dublin Community Service Day.

Older adults, community members facing hardship, and organizations such as churches and schools can apply for volunteers to clean their outdoor spaces on Community Service Day.

Participants can volunteer as individuals or in groups, and local businesses can sponsor the event.

The Irelan family volunteered for the Community Service Day for the first time last year, and serving others is just part of their family tradition.

“It makes you feel good when you help somebody,” says Rich Irelan. “It’s on our (family’s) to-do list: a good act of service to do something nice for somebody every day.”

Community Service Day is hosted at BMI Federal Credit Union on Emerald Parkway, making it easy for volunteers to check in and receive assignments.

Rich and Jordyn Irelan

“A lot of people think that you have to leave the country to do good work,” says Irelan’s daughter, Jordyn, “but it was literally five minutes down the road. … You can help and change just by driving a few minutes.”

Upon arrival at BMI, volunteers receive a complimentary breakfast and are sorted into teams. Teams are then directed to clean up yards and outdoor areas. After a morning of service, the chamber encourages volunteers to return to BMI for a free lunch.

In 2020, more than 450 volunteers served about 50 older adults across the 70 total sites. Some of those sites included schools, nonprofits and parks.

“They assigned groups of people, so we had four of us that did two different condos,” says Irelan. “We washed windows with a hose and a sprayer.”

The volunteers cleaned lawns, painted, planted flowers, mulched, washed windows, pulled weeds and helped with other physically demanding maintenance.

“It’s a Saturday morning, but it goes by really quickly when you’re working together and having fun with it,” says Kent Weakley.

Children are welcome and encouraged to volunteer with an adult. Take it from Weakley’s 9-year-old son, Teddy, who volunteered at the 2020 Community Service Day.

“I really want to help people in need,” he says. “Plus, I kind of think it’s fun to do yard work.”

The chamber hosted the first Community Service Day in 2000 with around 250 volunteers. The event was such a success in helping the city and fostering community pride that the chamber established the annual Leadership Dublin Community Service Day.

“The volunteerism in this community is just tremendous,” says Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes, “whether it’s youth sports or through the schools or volunteering at St. Patrick’s Day being a marshal for the parade (or) the fireworks on the Fourth of July.”

This year, community members are hoping that, despite the pandemic, they will be able to come out and serve with as much impact as in years past. The 2020 Community Service Day was held at the onset of the pandemic, with the chamber implementing precautions such as wearing masks and staying distanced. Volunteers found the experience to be just as impactful as in previous years.

“A lot of people are struggling right now with COVID-19 and not being able to do as much as they typically do,” says Weakley. “To brighten their day, I think, was really rewarding.”

Dublin is a community known for its dedication to service, and Community Service Day is just one of many volunteering opportunities.

“I would just like to thank all the people that have volunteered in the past and that have served so many in this community,” says Groomes. “That’s what a community is; it’s not a congregation of people that live in proximity to one another. It’s people that are connected, that serve and care for each other. That is the community that is Dublin.”

Interested in participating in the 2021 Community Service Day?

Who

Anyone who wants to serve! Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

When

Saturday, May 1, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where

BMI Federal Credit Union, 6165 Emerald Pkwy.

The event will be held rain or shine. If you’re unable to participate in person, the Dublin Chamber is accepting donations of money and materials. Register online at www.dublinchamber.org.

Sarah Grace Smith is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.