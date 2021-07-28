Dublin offers workshops, services and other opportunities for older adults

In 2018, Dublin launched its first Aging in Place Plan, which promotes and plans mobility, transportation, health and wellness for older adults in Dublin.
Since then, the plan has developed into many branches of assistance programs, re- sources, guides and more.
Dublin partnered with Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions in this initiative. Together, the team works to develop a strategy that will benefit everyone in the community.
The city created a website called For- ever Dublin to organize opportunities and information needed by older adults in the area. Visit www.foreverdublin.com to learn more.
Lifelong Learning Opportunities
Program60
Ohio residents ages 60 and older are invited to audit courses through The Ohio State University. Tuition-free. To register for a class, visit www.program60.osu.edu or call 614-292-8860.
Good As Gold
Columbus State Community College offers adults 60 and older the chance to audit college courses tuition-free. Classes range from online to in-person. To register for a class, email goodasgold@cscc.edu or call 614-287-5353.
Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch
The library offers technology training which covers subjects such as introduction to computers, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, basic Google tools, grant-seeking basics and more.
The library also hosts many free online programs and courses. See some of the featured classes below:
LinkedIn Learning for Library
Video courses by industry experts to help you navigate job hunting and resume-building.
Codecademy
For those interested in coding and web development, these free interactive classes will teach you the basics to begin a career or passion.
Google’s Applied Digital Learning
Whether you’re tackling spreadsheets, organizing documents online or just navigating the web, these simple videos guide you step by step.
In-Home Assistance
The Yard Squad
Need help shoveling snow or cleaning up branches in your yard? The Yard Squad connects you with neighbors ready to help. Email volunteer@dublin.oh.us to be connected to someone for assistance.
Leadership Dublin’s Community Service Day
Celebrating 21 years of service this year, the Dublin Chamber’s Community Service Day is the biggest volunteer out- door cleanup day in the area. While the event is subject to change, it generally occurs in spring and is announced ahead of time.
To apply for your needs to be met on Community Service Day, call the Dublin Chamber at 614-889-2001 to register your location.
Entertainment and Workshops
Dublin City Schools Free Events
Dublin City Schools offers older adults who reside in Dublin free admission to all school-sponsored events. This includes regular season athletic home games and theater events within the district. If interested, email info@dublinschools.net.
Four times a year, Dublin City Schools hosts a senior council meeting for older adults. This event includes a student showcase, lunch and offers the ability for attendees to ask the Dublin superintendent about finances, academics, technology and more.
Dublin Community Senior Center Membership
The DCSC provides members the chance to go on recreational adventures, participate in workshops, attend social gatherings and get more involved in Dublin. Below are just a few of the many activities the DCRC hosts.
The Readers Group
A DCSC book club for open discussion, fun meet and greets and book worms.
Nature Programs
Dublin Nature Education Coordinator offers environmental and wildlife classes, leads trail walks in Dublin parks and helps members explore what nature has to offer.
DCSC Golf League
Open to men and women, DCSC members are invited to play nine holes with fellow Dublin golfers ages 55 and up. Newsletters are sent out notifying members when they can sign up to play a round.
Pickleball
Quickly becoming one of the most popular sports in Dublin, pickleball is a game involving a paddle and a Wiffle ball. Open play times are held indoors at the Dublin Community Recreation Center and nets, paddles and balls are supplied. Or take the game outside at the new Coffman Park pickleball courts. It’s free to play and no reservations are needed.
For more information on the DCSC or to become a member, reach out to Wanda Kamler at wkamler@dublin.oh.us or call 614-410-4559.
Creative Arts
The DCRC’s Ceramics Pit Firing Workshops
Learn about the art of ceramics through coloring techniques, an outdoor kiln and firing processes. Participants should bring their own bisqueware ceramic work (bisqueware is the term for pots that have been bisqued–fired for the first time. The pots may also be called biscuit ware).
Studios Classes
Complete registration at www.dublin ohiousa.gov/recreation-services or call 614-410-4500.
Terra Gallery & Creative
Every month Terra Gallery introduces new workshops and classes, so there’s never a dull moment in the studio. Whether it’s abstract painting pours, wine glass painting or landscape painting, these les- sons are inspiring and fun.
To sign up for a class email info@terra gallery.com or call 614-762-9260.
Dublin Arts Council Workshops and Camps
While the 2020-21 season of arts classes and programs were canceled, the DAC hopes to host its colorful array of ART- camps and courses in 2022. Keep an eye out for more updates at www.dublinarts.org.
Services and Resources
Home Helpers Home Care of Columbus
10 E. Weber Rd., Ste. 202
Columbus, OH 43202
Meal preparation, housekeeping and trans- portation. www.homehelpershomecare.com
Cornerstone Caregiving
1201 Dublin Rd., Ste. 149
Columbus, OH 43215
Transportation, doctor visit companion- ship, memory care, exercise. www.corner stonecaregiving.com
ElderLife Solutions
P.O. Box 2012 Dublin, OH 43017
Helps caregivers with facility selection, personalized care plans, occupational therapy and more. www.elderlifesolutions.com
Compassionate Caregivers 6631 Commerce Pkwy. Ste. C Dublin, OH 43017
Assists with movement disorders and with daily routine, provides safety checks and more. www.compassionatecaregivershc.com
Assisting Hands Home Care
425 Metro Pl. N., Ste. 190
Dublin, OH 43017
Alzheimer’s and dementia care, house- keeping, grocery shopping, personal care and meal preparation. www.assistinghands.com
Older Adult Living Communities Nearby
Senior Star at Dublin Retirement Village
6470 Post Rd.
Brookdale Muirfield
7220 Muirfield Dr.
Sunrise Dublin
4175 Stoneridge Ln.
The Grand of Dublin
4500 John Shields Pkwy.
Friendship Village
6000 Riverside Dr.
Mayfair Village Retirement Center
3011 Hayden Rd.
Avondale
5215 Avery Rd.
Mallory Arnold is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.