Dublin offers workshops, services and other opportunities for older adults

In 2018, Dublin launched its first Aging in Place Plan, which promotes and plans mobility, transportation, health and wellness for older adults in Dublin.

Since then, the plan has developed into many branches of assistance programs, re- sources, guides and more.

Dublin partnered with Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions in this initiative. Together, the team works to develop a strategy that will benefit everyone in the community.

The city created a website called For- ever Dublin to organize opportunities and information needed by older adults in the area. Visit www.foreverdublin.com to learn more.

Lifelong Learning Opportunities

Program60

Ohio residents ages 60 and older are invited to audit courses through The Ohio State University. Tuition-free. To register for a class, visit www.program60.osu.edu or call 614-292-8860.

Good As Gold

Columbus State Community College offers adults 60 and older the chance to audit college courses tuition-free. Classes range from online to in-person. To register for a class, email goodasgold@cscc.edu or call 614-287-5353.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch

The library offers technology training which covers subjects such as introduction to computers, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, basic Google tools, grant-seeking basics and more.

The library also hosts many free online programs and courses. See some of the featured classes below:

LinkedIn Learning for Library

Video courses by industry experts to help you navigate job hunting and resume-building.

Codecademy

For those interested in coding and web development, these free interactive classes will teach you the basics to begin a career or passion.

Google’s Applied Digital Learning

Whether you’re tackling spreadsheets, organizing documents online or just navigating the web, these simple videos guide you step by step.

In-Home Assistance

The Yard Squad

Need help shoveling snow or cleaning up branches in your yard? The Yard Squad connects you with neighbors ready to help. Email volunteer@dublin.oh.us to be connected to someone for assistance.

Leadership Dublin’s Community Service Day

Celebrating 21 years of service this year, the Dublin Chamber’s Community Service Day is the biggest volunteer out- door cleanup day in the area. While the event is subject to change, it generally occurs in spring and is announced ahead of time.

To apply for your needs to be met on Community Service Day, call the Dublin Chamber at 614-889-2001 to register your location.

Entertainment and Workshops

Dublin City Schools Free Events

Dublin City Schools offers older adults who reside in Dublin free admission to all school-sponsored events. This includes regular season athletic home games and theater events within the district. If interested, email info@dublinschools.net.

Four times a year, Dublin City Schools hosts a senior council meeting for older adults. This event includes a student showcase, lunch and offers the ability for attendees to ask the Dublin superintendent about finances, academics, technology and more.

Dublin Community Senior Center Membership

The DCSC provides members the chance to go on recreational adventures, participate in workshops, attend social gatherings and get more involved in Dublin. Below are just a few of the many activities the DCRC hosts.

The Readers Group

A DCSC book club for open discussion, fun meet and greets and book worms.

Nature Programs

Dublin Nature Education Coordinator offers environmental and wildlife classes, leads trail walks in Dublin parks and helps members explore what nature has to offer.

DCSC Golf League

Open to men and women, DCSC members are invited to play nine holes with fellow Dublin golfers ages 55 and up. Newsletters are sent out notifying members when they can sign up to play a round.

Pickleball

Quickly becoming one of the most popular sports in Dublin, pickleball is a game involving a paddle and a Wiffle ball. Open play times are held indoors at the Dublin Community Recreation Center and nets, paddles and balls are supplied. Or take the game outside at the new Coffman Park pickleball courts. It’s free to play and no reservations are needed.

For more information on the DCSC or to become a member, reach out to Wanda Kamler at wkamler@dublin.oh.us or call 614-410-4559.

Creative Arts

The DCRC’s Ceramics Pit Firing Workshops

Learn about the art of ceramics through coloring techniques, an outdoor kiln and firing processes. Participants should bring their own bisqueware ceramic work (bisqueware is the term for pots that have been bisqued–fired for the first time. The pots may also be called biscuit ware).

Studios Classes

Complete registration at www.dublin ohiousa.gov/recreation-services or call 614-410-4500.

Terra Gallery & Creative

Every month Terra Gallery introduces new workshops and classes, so there’s never a dull moment in the studio. Whether it’s abstract painting pours, wine glass painting or landscape painting, these les- sons are inspiring and fun.

To sign up for a class email info@terra gallery.com or call 614-762-9260.

Dublin Arts Council Workshops and Camps

While the 2020-21 season of arts classes and programs were canceled, the DAC hopes to host its colorful array of ART- camps and courses in 2022. Keep an eye out for more updates at www.dublinarts.org.

Services and Resources

Home Helpers Home Care of Columbus

10 E. Weber Rd., Ste. 202

Columbus, OH 43202

Meal preparation, housekeeping and trans- portation. www.homehelpershomecare.com

Cornerstone Caregiving

1201 Dublin Rd., Ste. 149

Columbus, OH 43215

Transportation, doctor visit companion- ship, memory care, exercise. www.corner stonecaregiving.com

ElderLife Solutions

P.O. Box 2012 Dublin, OH 43017

Helps caregivers with facility selection, personalized care plans, occupational therapy and more. www.elderlifesolutions.com

Compassionate Caregivers 6631 Commerce Pkwy. Ste. C Dublin, OH 43017

Assists with movement disorders and with daily routine, provides safety checks and more. www.compassionatecaregivershc.com

Assisting Hands Home Care

425 Metro Pl. N., Ste. 190

Dublin, OH 43017

Alzheimer’s and dementia care, house- keeping, grocery shopping, personal care and meal preparation. www.assistinghands.com

Older Adult Living Communities Nearby

Senior Star at Dublin Retirement Village

6470 Post Rd.

Brookdale Muirfield

7220 Muirfield Dr.

Sunrise Dublin

4175 Stoneridge Ln.

The Grand of Dublin

4500 John Shields Pkwy.

Friendship Village

6000 Riverside Dr.

Mayfair Village Retirement Center

3011 Hayden Rd.

Avondale

5215 Avery Rd.

Mallory Arnold is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.