Columbus Metro Parks offers a Winter Hikes Series to fight the winter blues

Winters in Ohio can be rough, with gray skies, biting wind and frozen mornings. Yet spending time in the chilly temperatures has enormous health and wellness benefits.

That spirit is at the heart of the Columbus Metro Parks Winter Hikes Series, an annual tradition that invites residents of all ages to explore local parks during the coldest months and fall in love with a different kind of beauty. For many central Ohio families, winter hiking is about bundling up, slowing down and discovering how refreshing the outdoors can feel this time of year.

Get up and out

Expand Colleen D'Angelo

Physically, winter walking helps improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles and boost balance, especially on uneven trails. Cooler temperatures make it easier to stay active without overheating, and even a moderate hike can elevate energy levels.

Mentally, the rewards are just as powerful. Time outdoors has been shown to reduce stress, improve mood and sharpen focus. Rays of sunlight, even on cloudy days, support vitamin D production and help regulate sleep cycles. Add the quiet of snow-covered trails and the rhythmic scrape of boots underfoot, and it’s easy to see why many hikers say winter walks feel almost meditative.

The Winter Hikes Series is designed to be flexible and welcoming. Their website, www.metroparks.net/winter-hikes, features a group of walks that can be completed each designated month.

Make sure to print off a Winter Hikes card or pick one up at a ranger station. Complete seven parks to earn a special patch and all 19 parks to earn a medallion and additional swag.

Hiker highlights

Expand Lauren Meder Lauren Meder

For Lauren Meder, winter walks have become a meaningful family tradition. Having grown up camping and hiking herself, she has passed that love of the outdoors on to her children, Reid, 11, and Charlotte, 8.

Last year, Meder completed all 19 Metro Parks and her children finished seven. This year, they are all aiming to visit the entire list.

“Outdoor time turns into incredible shared experiences and memories,” says Meder.

The Meders bring their dog, Ollie, along for shorter hikes and enjoy discovering what makes each park unique.

At Blacklick Woods, the canopy bridge through the trees feels especially magical when lit during the holidays. At Battelle Darby Creek, spotting the bison never loses its sense of wonder. And at Blendon Woods, climbing structures give the kids a chance to play and warm up between trail segments.

Hot chocolate and snacks after hiking is a favorite objective for all involved, and the website lists the days when those treats are available at the ranger stations.

Dublin resident, Dawn Scheurle, is visiting the listed Metro Parks for the first time this winter. Her favorite so far is Inniswood Metro Gardens, where she wandered through the Sisters’ Garden, with snow crunching under feet and clinging to branches.

The Story Maze, with its winding paths, suspended bridge and hidden treehouse, felt like a quiet winter secret. She backtracked more than once, not because she was lost, but because she wanted to try alternate paths and see what else she could discover.

“I recommend stopping into the Innis House and chatting with the volunteers,” says Scheurle. “I learned about how the gardens evolve through the many seasons and got my passport stamped.”

Expand Lauren Meder

Celebrate with others

The Winter Hikes Celebration will be held on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Blacklick Woods Golf Course. Participants can hike the Audubon Sanctuary Golf Course paths, enjoy hot chocolate, warm up by the fire and collect their Winter Hikes patch, walking stick or medallion. A $10 Friends of Metro Parks membership is required to receive a patch or medallion.

February hikes include Glacier Ridge, Pickerington Ponds, Quarry Trails and Three Creeks, but hikers are welcome to enjoy any on the Metro Parks list.

Remember to dress in many layers, bring hand warmers, wear comfortable sneakers for paved paths and hiking boots for icy or uneven conditions.

Don’t hibernate this winter; stepping outside onto quiet trails invites reflection and benefits for your mind, body and soul.

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer who has lives in Dublin for 27 years. You can find her on the pickleball court, in the yoga studio or on an airplane to international destinations. Contact her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.