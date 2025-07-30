Collaboration between Dublin Arts Council and Friendship Village of Dublin

Expand Dublin Arts Council

A new partnership is blossoming between Dublin Arts Council and Friendship Village of Dublin. Through November, one of Dublin Arts Council’s three larger-than-life snail sculptures will inhabit the beautifully landscaped grounds of Friendship Village of Dublin, located at 6000 Riverside Dr.

The snail sculptures first appeared in May 2024 as part of the temporary public art installation titled, “Dwelling: A Snail’s Journey” on Dublin Arts Council grounds. The artworks were created by Cracking Art, a collective of six Italian-based artists known for their sustainability-focused installations crafted from recycled plastics.

Since 1988, Dublin Arts Council’s Art in Public Places program has transformed everyday spaces into thought-provoking places, commissioning more than 65 permanent and temporary works.

Friendship Village supports a wide range of residents, from those in independent living apartments to those in memory care, using a holistic approach to aging. Staff and residents know that wellness is intrinsically linked to social connection and a mindset of purpose and possibility.

Residents enjoy programs focused on painting, fitness, woodworking and more. They can also join committees and provide feedback to Friendship Village staff on what they’d like to see in their community; that’s where the interest for more public art on the grounds was voiced.

This new partnership aims to spark connection, creativity and meaningful conversation through public art.

A shared vision

The arrival of the snail sculpture at Friendship Village has already sparked creativity and connection among residents and associates.

“The mission of Friendship Village of Dublin is ‘to care for, engage and inspire the community to reimagine and maximize the quality of life at every age.’ This aligns nicely with Dublin Arts Council’s mission ‘to engage the community, cultivate creativity and foster life-long learning through the arts,’” says Dublin Arts Council’s Director of Public Practice, Ava Morgan.

One Village resident was so moved she wrote a poem about the snail, an act of self-expression that also motivated her to participate in the community’s annual Village Way 5k. Others have joined in the fun by suggesting a name for the snail sculpture, or taking a selfie with the snail and using Friendship Village’s custom hashtag #FVDSNAIL.

“The snail personifies our shared missions as it invites people to connect in fun and unexpected ways. The new location at Friendship Village changes the narrative or story of the snail, it takes on new meaning and personality – I love seeing how the community takes ownership of that. The snail’s arrival is just the beginning of this creative partnership,” Morgan says.

In addition to the snail installation visiting the Friendship Village campus, the partnership will include a presentation about Dublin’s Art in Public Places program and award-winning collection.

A snail-inspired gallery exhibition will be on display at Friendship Village of Dublin through Aug. 12, complemented by various community events throughout the year.

The healing power of the arts

Aging comes with both joys and challenges. Research shows that participation in the arts can significantly improve the quality of life for older adults. Participating in the arts reduces feelings of loneliness, improves mental health and encourages physical and social activity.

From dancing and playing music to reading and painting, creative engagement has been linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline. This partnership nurtures experiences for residents and associates alike, encouraging a shared connection to art and a life well-lived.

“We believe that making and appreciating art should be accessible to everyone in our community,” says Stacey Besst, art instructor and community life coordinator. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to share the snail on our campus, and excited about the possibilities its visit will inspire.”

A lasting impression

This collaboration between Dublin Arts Council and Friendship Village of Dublin ismore than a temporary public art exhibition; it is a testament to the power of bringing community together, sparking new ideas and enriching lives.

“We are excited for this partnership and for our residents and associates to be engaged with public art,” says Rita Doherty, president & CEO of Friendship Village of Dublin. “The arts bring a sense of joy, curiosity and connection that enhances our community.”

As the snail continues its symbolic journey across the community, it carries with it a message of resilience, reflection and joy. Whether through a poem, a shared laugh over a potential name or creating art inspired by the snail, the impact of public art is already taking root – and this is just the beginning.

Raygan Barrett is the Director of Design & Marketing at Dublin Arts Council.