Coffman senior breaks powerlifting records, strives to inspire others

Expand Timothy Mion/55 Creative Optics

Alex Treptow started lifting in eighth grade when he and his brother, Tyler, started working out at the Recreation Center. By his early high school years, he was already stronger than most adults in the gym.

This past August, at 17, Treptow broke eight state records for his age and weight class at a powerlifting competition sanctioned by powerlifting federation Powerlifting United (PLU). He lifted a total of 1,383 pounds (a sum of his heaviest successful squat, bench press and deadlift), making him the strongest pound-for-pound out of all the competitors.

Outside of lifting, Treptow stays busy with the various groups and organizations where he gets to work with and impact others, something he hopes to continue doing for years to come.

Motivation and mindset

Expand Megan Treptow Alex Treptow (middle) with his brother Tyler (left) and coach Israel Hernandez-Gomez (right) at Powerlifting United's Summer Heatwave competition in August 2025.

Even at his first competition, an unofficial local meet held by the Ironclub in July 2024, Treptow was setting records, with the highest total in his weight class as well as the highest pound-for-pound.

Treptow says he loves the adrenaline of the sport, getting stronger and surrounding himself with other individuals who are training hard.

“When we’re all pushing for (personal records), we all kind of motivate each other. Just seeing people push in the gym in general just motivates me,” Treptow says.

Following that first competition, Treptow started working with coach Israel “Izzy” Hernandez-Gomez, a Scioto graduate, powerlifter and longtime friend who Treptow says always emphasizes giving “10,000 percent.”

“It’s you against you.” Hernandez-Gomez says. “(If) you get the weight, you get it. If you fail it, you fail it. There’s no going around it.”

As his coach, Hernandez-Gomez has guided Treptow through the more technical details of powerlifting and although everything has not been perfect, he says Treptow’s improvements have been astronomical. He and Treptow are now aiming for High School Nationals in March 2026 which is sanctioned by USA Powerlifting, one of the top powerlifting organizations in the country.

“The improvement that we’ve had in the past year has definitely been something I did not expect,” Hernandez-Gomez says. “Coming from his 2024 meet, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’ll take him a little longer to get used to this stuff.’ But after this past meet, I’m very, very confident that going into USA Powerlifting will be nothing different for us.”

Update: Treptow recently qualified for USA Powerlifting's High School Nationals during USAPL's qualifier meet, which was hosted Nov. 15-16 in Cleveland. Treptow lifted a total of 1410.95 pounds, the most out of 48 other competitors, and placed first in the men's raw Teen III (ages 18-19) in the 181.88-pound weight class.

Scouts and self-discipline

Expand Megan Treptow Treptow received the Celebration of Excellence Award for Leadership during his sophomore year. He was nominated by his teacher Brett Hundertpfund.

Treptow’s day-to-day routine involves five to six meals full of veggies and protein, going to school and lifting for two to three hours, especially in preparation for competitions. Leading up to his senior year, Treptow has also dedicated his time to his community while working towards his Eagle Scout rank, which he earned in October.

For his Eagle Scout project, Treptow built an agility course for dogs at the Union County Humane Society. He raised funds for the project through a car wash and built the obstacles in his grandpa’s workshop.

For his parents, Megan and Ryan, it was important for their sons to be involved in Scouting.

“It has shaped them to be great leaders, and they’ve learned all kinds of different skills,” Megan says. “I feel like my kids are substantially in a better place because of it.”

She also says she’s impressed by her son’s lifting progress, noting his discipline and health-conscious mindset are exemplary.

“As teenagers, we don’t think about our health. We’re just having fun,” she says. “But for someone as young as he is and as healthy as he is, it’s just a really nice example for other students, scouts, family members and friends.”

Goals and growth

Expand Timothy Mion/55 Creative Optics

Besides powerlifting, Treptow is on the wrestling team at school, enjoys fishing and creates online content, with the goal of building an online presence through platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. He says the work of online influencers inspired and motivated him, and he wants to do the same for others.

“If I can help a couple people by posting... that means the world to me and that’s all I really care about, just because it kind of changed my life and I love what I do,” Treptow says.

He hopes to build on that interest and passion for coaching and personal training through the exercise science program he is participating in at Tolles Career and Technical Center.

As he continues with his powerlifting endeavors, Treptow hopes he can help others progress and grow, and emphasizes people find what fits them best.

“Whatever works for you is the best thing you can do to get bigger, stronger, faster,” he says. “It doesn’t matter what you want to do. Just love what you do.”

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.