Dublin City Schools adds cultural cuisines to school menus

Start saving that lunch money, because Dublin City School District’s lunch menu is about to get even bigger as it has recently partnered with a new food and facilities management company. Sodexo works with schools and universities, hospitals, and senior living communities to provide catering, facility management and employee benefits.

Emilia Martin, an employee of Sodexo and the school district’s dietitian and food operations manager, plans to focus the menus for each level: elementary, middle school and high school. This dual role means Martin can ensure safety protocols are followed and students receive the correct serving sizes, while still offering innovative and creative options in their menus.

Aside from the typical chicken tenders and fries, Sodexo offers a taste of Italian, Asian, Mexican and Mediterranean dishes for the students through a variety of options.

“We have an executive chef here in Dublin who helps ensure that we’re following the correct recipes and adhering to what the regional chef has created,” Martin says. “Those recipes also showcase different cultural cuisines which are really cool and new. ... So, they’re bringing a lot of new stuff in terms of flavor profiles, different fruits and vegetables and spices.”

Some student favorites include Mediterranean pesto chicken pizza, sweet and sour chicken over fried rice with vegetables, and turkey carnitas tacos with cilantro lime rice and Mexican zucchini. And while these tastes are new to the lunch menu, some favorites never go out of style. Breakfast for lunch, Martin says, is always a huge hit, complete with pancakes, waffles or French toast with a serving of eggs, turkey sausage, or yogurt.

But one meal that has students waiting week after week to return to the high schools, Martin

says, is Rockin’ Ramen.

Not only does Sodexo provide school lunches, it also caters for Dublin events like teacher and retirement parties as well as school board meetings.

“We definitely want to expand on our catering services to the community so we are looking into events like graduation parties, brunches or family events,” Martin says.

Rockin’ Ramen Recipe

1 cup cooked yakisoba or ramen noodles (according to package directions)

1 cup pho broth, heated

2 hard-boiled eggs, halved

¼ cup chopped zucchini

2 tbsp. shredded green or purple cabbage

2 tbsp. sliced mushrooms

2 tbsp. corn

2 tbsp. shredded or chopped carrots

Sliced green onion, lime wedge, cilantro, jalapenos or sriracha sauce, for garnish

Place noodles in a bowl. Top with 2 hard-boiled eggs and vegetables of choice. Then pour the heated pho broth into the bowl and garnish with desired toppings.

*Cooked chicken or beef can be added to the bowl if desired.