City drives inclusive initiatives, programs for public

From fulfilling ADA requirements to maintaining full-time staff for adaptive programming, there’s a variety of ways the city aims to make Dublin as accessible and inclusive as possible for everyone.

One of the basic but important ways this happens is with new development.

“New developments within the city are required to meet ADA requirements as part of their private site development,” says Director of Planning Jennifer Rauch. “City staff also review projects to ensure that connectivity and accessibility are incorporated into the site design.”

Public spaces are outfitted with accessible features such as curb ramps with detectable warning surface mats, according to Director of Transportation & Mobility, Jeannie Willis. These alert pedestrians with vision disabilities to the boundary between the sidewalk and the street.

Tactile pedestrian push buttons with audible messages are placed at proper heights to accommodate all persons using the equipment. Accessibility standards are met for roadway grades, sidewalk widths and cross slopes.

“As infrastructure expands, these features are consistently included in the built environment,” Willis says.

The Dublin Connector is a service providing transportation for older adults, people with disabilities and people working in Dublin, and it is set to expand its reach. The Connector had 6,374 rides in 2022 and a five-star rating from users.

“Dublin is always looking for ways to improve accessibility and we’re very happy that residents

are taking advantage of the Dublin Connector,” Willis says. “We hope to expand the Dublin Connector service through Dublin City Schools to provide access to jobs for high school students with disabilities. This allows students who might otherwise miss these learning opportunities to start their careers and find meaningful work.”

The City of Dublin has a full-time Adaptive Recreation Coordinator on staff at the Dublin Community Recreation Center to coordinate and oversee all adaptive recreation programming, events, classes and accommodations. In addition, they build and connect community-wide resources to meet the needs of residents with disabilities of all ages, which you can read more about on page 20.

Director of Outreach & Engagement Christine Nardecchia heads up the Outreach & Engagement Division and efforts to support accessibility throughout Dublin. These efforts include a tech-based solution to provide language translation services, including ASL, for all front desks in city buildings that they hope to be piloted this summer.

The City’s Volunteer Engagement area provides opportunities for people of all abilities. Aides are available to accompany a volunteer to ensure accommodation and inclusion.

The city website hosts an Adaptive Resources guide, which connects community members with various organizations and businesses focused on inclusion and serving those with disabilities.

Internally, there are several departments within the city – including Planning, Transportation & Mobility, Dublin Community Recreation Center, Parks & Recreation, Community Events and Communications & Public Information – that meet to consistently check that the City’s practices and programs are inclusive and accommodating to older adults.

Accessibility for citizens with disabilities is essential to meet the needs of everyone, and Dublin continues to drive initiatives that make life more inclusive and better for all.

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.