The holiday season can be a joyful and magical time, especially through the eyes of children. With the help of Dublin City Schools, Dublin Life connected with second graders at Glacier Ridge and Chapman Elementary Schools and asked them to share what makes their holiday season special.

Each answer is written in the students’ own words, unedited. These quotes and drawings are sure to make your heart grow three sizes…unless you’re the Grinch.

Q: What is your favorite way to celebrate the holiday season?

Glacier Ridge

I love eating cookies and milk after Santa comes. It is gorges! My mom sometimes makes it GORGES! - Anika Tayal

My favorite crismas trdisons is sleeping in, hot chocolate, chirismas tree decoating and going to my grandpas and granmaws hous - Harlow Martin

New Years is my favorite holiday. On New Years eve we get to see family and friends and when my friends and my sisters friends come over on my frige we set a five secend timer and we cound down from five and the best port is saying happy New Year! - Samayra

Chrismas diner with my cosins we eat turkey and my Grand parints make a surprise for the drsert. We do a contest evry chrismas and the contest is who will eat the most food and I wun the contest last year. - Jack Potter

cristmas. new yers eve. I like to sit by the fire and opning pezints and haning ot with family. - Madelyn

pting the fire place up and people cuming over to are hais for cresmis and woching movese for crismis - Landon Seneff

puting up the tree and ornaments and getting presens then we put our chars so sante hos to put are presesns. - Darcy Bowersock

haw I celebrate christmas is we poot cookes and melk on a tae and we also dekrate the christmas tree with ordmints. - Logan Cepluch

I love christmas I love getting the Christmas tree. I go someware and we get to pick it! I love to helping my mom decorate some time's I go on a walk with my family to go see the christmas lighs! - Nora Lewis

We go to Tennessee in December and my cusins come and we stay all night. We go to the arckdade we take walk and play with legos and fight with them. - Santi

For Chrismis we celrbrate by putting up my chrismas tree with ordmints. And we make cookis and milk for santa. For Janwary we do firework with our friends and family. - Aash Vichava

My elf's hide from me and my sister and there name's are Elfie and Snowflake and they some time's make mess!!! - Kris G.

When my grandparents show up we do puzzles. We do the United State puzzle we do puzzles, games, pictures It is so fun on the holldays I love it! - Sibyl Stein

Snogole with a cozy hot blanghet and read the nihgt befor Chrstmas. -Connor

We decorate cokies at our Grandparents house. I like it when my frosting is Blue because it is like winter. I also like snow flake sprinkles yummy. - Kayleigh Hollar

Christmas I like Christmas because I get to spend time with my grandparents. I meen both grandparents. - Emmett Hairston

I love chrismas I love puting owt milk, cookees and carits for the rander and puting ordmins on the tree - Lisel Houseman

Christmas, presents, elf, cookies. - Dax Peters

Christmas and now year - Jaxon Ralston

I like to celebrate Chinse New Year. because we eat dumplings, oranges, grapes and strawbrarys and this year is the snake it was when my borther was born. - Dean Zhy

Sunrise fectable. We see lights on the night. And we do it only in Korean. We love to see the lights on the night. We see peple on some lights. And there very cute. - Jason Lee

Chapman

I celebrate Christmas. My favorite ways to celebrate is watching Christmas movies and decorating our home like winter wounder land. New Year's Day I go to my cousin's house and watch the ball drop. - Paige

are celebrate dia de los reyes. we get arroz con gandules and coqito. my dad side dus day uve the Dead. - Jojo

I celebrate Christmas and New year's Day. I go to a amument park and see light's. Daniel

I celebrate Christmas eve. My favrite way to celebrate is going to my aunts hoase. - Calin

I celebrate zoo lights and Drick hot coco in the car and Leave cookies (chocLite) for Santa and open my presents and Whach chistmas moveies. - Izarah

One of the holiday is Ramadan. my favorite way to celebrate is to bake cookies. - Zymra

We celebrate dia de los reyes mayos. we ate arroz con coquito. and we celebrate dia de los muertes. on the dia de los muertes. on the dia de los muertes we ate cookies and tomales. on dia de los muertes we rit litrs for tos reyes magos. - Brithany

I celebrate Ramadan and I celebrate Ramadan Like theis so I fast and we make cookes and it is my favrit Holiday. and we decorate with PURPUL STUF. - Aicel

Eid is a special holiday we mak eid cookies. - Sadaman

my family celebrates Christmas. Our favorite thing to do is read the Polar Express by the fire. Then we each open one gift. (on Christmas Eve) - Mrs. Jacobs

christmas I like eating cookies - O'sean

christmas I lovs exchanging presents. - Steven

christmas and new year's eve. celebrate with family - Jack

christmas. new year's eve. give others present's. new year's indoor water park cookie's decorating the tree. - Silas

I celebrate christmas. we listen to christmas muise. we make gingerbread. I lay out cookis and milk also carrot for the reindeer + santa. I help set up lights. My elf come's his name is elffey. For new year we wach the ball drop. - Siena

hanukkah christmas - Calix

I celebrate christmas on christmas I do bakeing cookies and decoraed my home and watch christmas movies and deceraed the christmas tree - Isabella

I celebrate christmas and New Year's Day. I go to a amuse ment park and see light's - Daniel

I like christmas because I get to put up my tree and get to decorate my tree. - Mya

I love to get presents - Winston

christmas. new year's. new year'se eve. christmas lights. - Jude

chinese New Year - Kelvin

my favrite thing to do on chrismtmas is to open presents. - Leo

Q: What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?

Glacier Ridge

I like to get and give presents for my family. I also love to spend time with family and friend's - Kayleigh Hollar

yummy foods and family traditions and my piano concert. - Dean Zhy

The food and traditions. Sometimes we see family's. - Jason Lee

I'm looking forward to getting presents, snow, and choclete - Anika Tayal

thanks giveing my favorite thanks giveing trdisons are thanks giveing diners, giveing, grand perents, my favorat dogs Baily and Izy, those are my favorat trdisons. - Harlow Martin

I'm most looking forward to seeing family and friends. If you celebrate new years eve and you only celebrate whith were family maybe you can invite some friends over? - Samayra

we eat yummy turkey evry yaer we put ordmints on are tree. Are mom dad and are grand parints get epic presints for us and are cosins - Jack Potter

geting with far away family. leaving cookies for santa. - Madelyn

I looking forward is snow this ere so I can go owtside or wochmovese - Landon Seneff

The yummy cookes and milk. - Darcy Bowersock

Presente and I want Greegots bank (can't understand) - Logan Cepluch

I love geting present's on Christmas. Always the mail man givs us a magazine that has toys and I crcol what I wunt for Christmas - Nora Lewis

I am looking presents and the food I see my family and bake cookes. - Santi

seeing family and givving presents. - Aash

For santa we owas mack ckookes. I pot up the Christmas tree then we decrate it in ormints…now 1 more thing go the bed and then the nex day presint!

I like opening presents and see what I get and I hope I get a watch and a Nintendo Switch and a slime kit. - Kris

I like giveing presents to fenlye peopel because I like giveing and I eat trkye. It ast so good I love the holldays they are so fun - Sibyl

Decker rating the Christmas tree. - Connor

oping presents yugest to old dis. reeding the book the night before christmas on Christmas eve. finding my elf chippy. eating cookies and laying cookies out and kareits for the raneder and santa. - Dax Peters

geting presints and putting ordmins on the tree. - Liesl Houseman

In Christmas I'm looking forward to setting up gingerbread house with my grandparents. Once my elf ate half of my gingerbread house - Emmett Hairston

Chapman