Celebrating longtime employees and visitors of DCRC

× Expand Photos courtesy of the City of Dublin Photo: Robb McCormick Photography - https://www.robbmccormick.com

For more than 20 years, the Dublin Community Recreation Center has allowed families and local residents to enjoy an abundance of activities and programs. In order for such opportunities to be available, passionate employees need to provide meaningful resources and curious visitors need to realize the value of such a center.

“One of the things that makes Dublin unique is that there has always been a very large base of support (for the DCRC) from every city council group and all the residents,” says Tracey Gee, director of recreation services for the City of Dublin. “We don’t have to go out and explain why we’re valuable to the community; people and residents understand it and that makes our job easier.”

Mainstays of the Dublin Community Recreation Center

Florence Rings, longtime member and Dublin resident

Although Florence Rings lost her vision 11 years ago, she still walks in the lazy river at the DCRC. Her daughter-in-law, Debbie Rings, helps/guides her in the pool.

Florence Rings embodies Dublin. At 102 years old, Rings has lived in the area since she was 4 years old. When asked why she has remained in Dublin, she’s stunned.

“This is home, I’ve never thought about moving,” she says.

Rings’ stays involved in Dublin, and one of her favorite places to go is the DCRC. Back when the center was brand new, Rings read about it in the local paper, but she wasn’t convinced to go until her neighbor paid a visit.

“She said, ‘The rec center just opened and it’s a great facility, and I think you should go,’” Rings says.

Rings has been a member of the DCRC for about 20 years. Wanting to stay in tip-top shape, Rings visits the center twice a week and walks around in the lazy river area with assistance from her daughter-in-law, Debbie.

“I like the people, the water is warm – it’s not like diving into icy water – and it keeps me going,” Rings adds. “I’ve always been active, I grew up on a farm and worked hard.”

In the past, Rings participated in the Dublin Community Senior Citizens group based at the DCRC. Because Rings has traveled all over the world – from China to South America and more – she enjoyed the day trips and longer bus trips once offered by the DCSC group. Now she prefers to stick to swimming.

“I think (the DCRC) is a wonderful facility,” Rings says. “I’ve made friends here and I like coming here.”

Kim Wigram, aquatics program supervisor

Photo: Robb McCormick Photography - https://www.robbmccormick.com

Kim Wigram visited the DCRC as a child and found swimming to be one of her favorite activities. By the time high school rolled around, her passion for aquatics hadn’t swayed and she excitedly took a lifeguarding position at the center. Even while earning her bachelor’s degree at West Virginia University, she found time to lifeguard during the summer and holiday breaks.

After college graduation, Wigram wasn’t sure where she wanted to begin her career, until she discovered an open full-time position at the DCRC within the aquatics sector.

“The community had given me so much as a child,” says Wigram. “I have so many fond memories of going to the pool and being on the swim team that I thought it would be great for me to give back and allow other people to have those memories they cherish and hold on to.”

From helping with program coordination to teaching safety and pool operations, Wigram oversees the entire aquatics department. One of her favorite parts of the job is seeing young staff members flourish.

“A lot of our staff are young Dublin residents and this is their first job, so we’re trying to teach them about having a first job,” she says. “Being able to have that impact; and being able to hear back from previous staff members and have them keep in touch, is really rewarding.”

Donna Gleditsch, DCRC management and instructor

She decided to use her Boy Scouts of America lifeguard certification to get a job at a local gym, but while recertifying her American Red Cross qualifications she ran into the previous aquatics director for the City of Dublin.

“At the time, they were just finishing up the recreation center and were looking for a swim instructor,” Gleditsch says. “I was the first swim instructor (DCRC) had, and I was able to tailor my schedule and my hours around what my kids needed.”

Through the years Gleditsch has taught several swim courses, where she enjoys seeing members overcome their fears of swimming, and art classes, putting her bachelor’s degree in art education to good use.

“For the art, (I enjoy) watching these students blossom into representing their feelings, the world they live in and watching their creativity grow,” Gleditsch says. “(The art) gives them another love of something to do.”

For almost 23 years, Gleditsch says her position at DCRC has given her an outlet to not only express her personal interest but help members discover new talents or grow as individuals.

“I really feel that my God-given calling and the talent that I have has really been used (at the DCRC),” she says. “I have been able to connect with the community in a way most people have not. I am just very thankful for the opportunity. … And it’s a great facility, people should use it more.”

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.